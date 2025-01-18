Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 18 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

WEST HAM

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th West Ham 21 26 -14 DWLLW 15th Crystal Palace 21 24 -5 LDWDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



