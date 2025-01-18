Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 22 clash between West Ham United and Crystal Palace.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 18 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 22 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
WEST HAM
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|13th
|West Ham
|21
|26
|-14
|DWLLW
|15th
|Crystal Palace
|21
|24
|-5
|LDWDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):