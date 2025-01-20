84
Champions League January 20

UCL Fantasy Matchday 7: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

84 Comments
Share

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 7 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis/FPL Reactions, our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

CURRENT TEAM BEFORE TRANSFERS

Reactions reveal
Goalkeepers

In goal, I’ll be starting Stuttgart’s Alexander Nubel (€4.4m) on Tuesday. The German side have disappointed massively from a defensive perspective in the Champions League. But, with two clean sheets in their previous three matches in all competitions, we could well see that form translate into Europe against Slovan Bratislava. 

Franco Israel (€4.0m) hasn’t been playing much after Sporting brought in a new goalkeeper. Luckily, the replacement isn’t eligible to play, so Israel will likely start in the clash against Leipzig.

Defenders

Is Alexander-Arnold as attacking as in previous seasons? 2

Defenders have been poor overall this season, or at least the ones I expected a lot more from have been. One of those is Manchester City’ Rico Lewis (€4.8m), who hasn’t been starting for Manchester City as of late, so he may be an issue.

Joining him are Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (€6.0m) and Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.7m); both should have huge potential if they aren’t rested.

I’m also excited about Theo Hernandez‘s (€5.5m) recent attacking form for Milan, and against Girona there is a good chance he continues that.

Completing my defence and ready to come into the starting XI on Wednesday is Kim Min-Jae (€5.1m), who has both ball recovery and clean sheet potential for his Bayern side.

Midfielders
Reactions reveal

I’m slightly concerned that Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn (€4.8m) hasn’t started many games for Celtic recently. The German is one of their best attackers, so I’m assuming he’ll come in for a game they really need a result from at home to Young Boys. The Swiss side have been woeful so far, so having a piece of the Celtic attack could be beneficial.

Another nicely priced asset I’m happy to own heading into the round is Stuttgart’s Enzo Millot (€6.7m). The German side are in fine form and face a poor Slovan Bratislava defence up next.

Players who don’t really need an introduction include Mohamed Salah (€10.1m) of Liverpool and Bayern’s Michael Olise (€6.6m). The former has been one of the best players in Europe this season, arguably the best, whilst the latter is a cheap route into a relentless Bayern frontline.

My biggest issue for Matchday 7 is Arsenal penalty taker Bukayo Saka (€8.9m), who is currently out with a long-term injury. It’s been a long time between Matchdays 6 and 7! I’ll discuss him in more detail as we cover my transfer plan shortly.

Forwards
UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 6 2

Based on Viktor Gyökeres’ (€7.9m) current form, even after Ruben Amorim’s departure to Manchester United, and combined with the fact Sporting CP face a poor Leipzig defence up next, I’m very happy to own the Swedish star this week. Leipzig have been shipping plenty of goals recently and can’t qualify to the advanced stages of the competition, so their motivation going into this is questionable.

Joining him is Robert Lewandowski (€9.6m). Barcelona have netted more goals than any other side in the Champions League so far this season, so sticking with their main man and penalty taker against Benfica is an easy decision.

Completing the frontline, and a player who hasn’t been in great form recently is Atleti’s Julian Alvarez (€8.1m). He faces Leverkusen this week, so his potential could be considerably limited.

MATCHDAY 7 TRANSFER PLANS

84 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Saka White Rice
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Should I go for Gordon over Mbeumo? Can always get Mbeumo later

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
        26 mins ago

        Mbeumo better long term and doesn't blank in GW29, but Gordon has Soton in front of him. Depends on how many free transfers you have.

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Who currently blanks in 29, NewC & Palace?

          Open Controls
          1. Captain Mal
              just now

              Assuming Newcastle and Liverpool make it to the final, it will be a blank for them plus Palace and Villa.

              Open Controls
        2. Zimo
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Gordon this week but I'd have Mbeumo from next week.

          Open Controls
      • Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        57 mins ago

        Any Palmer news?

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          36 mins ago

          Likes chippy chips

          Open Controls
        2. mookie
          • 11 Years
          27 mins ago

          His grandfather is from the Caribbean.

          Open Controls
          1. iFash@FPL
              6 mins ago

              Interesting info!
              Which country?

              Open Controls
              1. Gazwaz80
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                At Kitts I think…

                Open Controls
                1. Gazwaz80
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  St

                  Open Controls
        3. Captain Mal
            55 mins ago

            Player A has a 10-points lead.
            Player B has Jackson.
            On which player would you bet?

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              14 mins ago

              Player A

              Open Controls
              1. Captain Mal
                  1 min ago

                  Encouraging, thanks.

                  Open Controls
              2. putana
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                Jackson would need two returns to get more than 9, which isnt happening

                Open Controls
            2. mcsteely
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              50 mins ago

              Got 2 frees and need 1 more Liverpool player. Already got Mo and Trent.

              Sanchez & Jackson to:

              A. Allison & Wissa
              B. Pickford & Gakpo

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • 6 Years
                34 mins ago

                Do you see CS against Bournemouth or Everton?

                Open Controls
              2. Captain Mal
                  32 mins ago

                  Easy B I think, especially if you don't have Fabianski, but probably even if you do.

                  Open Controls
                • MBK 42
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  B

                  Open Controls
              3. Atimis
                • 8 Years
                47 mins ago

                Let's say I do Timber to TAA, which makes me bench one of TAA/Gab/Munoz/Hall this week, wouldn't you still play TAA/Munoz/Hall?
                Then you would possibly also bench Gab in GW24, so isn't keeping Timber better value wise?

                Open Controls
                1. Captain Mal
                    1 min ago

                    I'd bench Munoz. Gabriel way better than Timber in my opinion.

                    Open Controls
                2. Make FPL Casual Again
                  • 6 Years
                  47 mins ago

                  All the experts discouraging getting Foden in....but, if he's back to Foden of last year...and City have turned a corner, then he's capable of returning in any game (I know he's has his easiest fixtures already), has a lot of home games upcoming....

                  Or keep Bruno...or get Boomo?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    44 mins ago

                    Tougher fixtures tend to reduce the points ceiling

                    Open Controls
                    1. Make FPL Casual Again
                      • 6 Years
                      40 mins ago

                      Agreed, but we know that an in form Foden can return in any game, and wouldn't be surprised at a brace/hattrick

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 6 Years
                        34 mins ago

                        How often does he have multiple returns against top opposition?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Make FPL Casual Again
                          • 6 Years
                          31 mins ago

                          Dunno, how often ?

                          Open Controls
                        2. x.jim.x
                          • 10 Years
                          29 mins ago

                          13 goals against the rest of the top 6 in 46 games - 6 of them against Ten Hag, so being generous to include them

                          Open Controls
                          1. Make FPL Casual Again
                            • 6 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            What about last season when he stepped up his game, played more centrally etc instead of all the games when he was breaking into team, getting cameos etc ?

                            Open Controls
                            1. x.jim.x
                              • 10 Years
                              17 mins ago

                              Last season is more of the outlier, but he scored 4 goals in 10 games against the rest of "The Big 6" - however, 3 of those were against Ten Hag so again they shouldn't count.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Make FPL Casual Again
                                • 6 Years
                                13 mins ago

                                Not really an outlier, more him stepping up a level that was always expected of him

                                Open Controls
                                1. x.jim.x
                                  • 10 Years
                                  11 mins ago

                                  He's never shown that level before and he's certainly hasn't show it since, so that's the very definition of an outlier. Stat-padding against relegation fodder won't change that.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Make FPL Casual Again
                                    • 6 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    Disingenuous...everyone knows Foden's talent and he's shown patches of it before....most expected him to be capable of what he did last season, and that he was building to that kind of season. He was widely expected to continue on this season where he left off last season.....the outlier is his form for the first half of this season which seems to down to some personal issues....

                                    Now, albeit small sample etc, he appears to be returning to what he was doing last season, which everyone knows he's capable of.....

                                    Open Controls
                            2. Tonyawesome69
                              • 6 Years
                              16 mins ago

                              4 goals in 10 games against traditional top 6 and that includes 2 goals against United

                              Open Controls
                              1. Tonyawesome69
                                • 6 Years
                                16 mins ago

                                2 goals against United in 1 game*

                                Open Controls
                              2. Make FPL Casual Again
                                • 6 Years
                                13 mins ago

                                Not bad, not great...any assists ?

                                Open Controls
                                1. GreennRed
                                  • 13 Years
                                  11 mins ago

                                  Transfermarkt

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Tonyawesome69
                                  • 6 Years
                                  7 mins ago

                                  So yes he can get goals/assists against top teams but not as frequent as you think and even less frequent for multiple returns.

                                  It's not difficult to Google this information to try and argue your point

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Make FPL Casual Again
                                    • 6 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    I am arguing my point. You seem to have the stats to hand

                                    Open Controls
                  2. mookie
                    • 11 Years
                    42 mins ago

                    I doubt any FPL expert would say Foden is a bad choice. You must be confusing them with the snake oil salesmen.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Make FPL Casual Again
                      • 6 Years
                      just now

                      Tough fixtures etc

                      Open Controls
                3. lilmessipran
                  • 12 Years
                  42 mins ago

                  Why they playing Glory Glory Man Utd at Trump's oath taking?

                  Open Controls
                  1. THAT'S LIFE
                    • 11 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Similar sort of optimism at the start of both reigns probably ending in similar chaos

                    Open Controls
                    1. Rupert The Horse
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      just now

                      😉

                      Open Controls
                  2. fantasyfog
                    • 9 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Look up the original

                    Open Controls
                  3. x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    The United States is a lot like United in a way - both used to be massive superpowers before they were ruined by Americans

                    Open Controls
                  4. Make FPL Casual Again
                    • 6 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    The scars and trauma run deep for ABUs....even decades later

                    Open Controls
                4. fantasyfog
                  • 9 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  Anyone else worrying about Palmer starting, if you have him but didn't cap him you won't lose too much ground, personally I hope he doesn't play as I get Halls 4 points from the bench, which in a GW like this will be a green arrow

                  Open Controls
                  1. Bobby Digital
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    I need him to start and haul

                    Open Controls
                  2. Zimo
                    • 6 Years
                    1 min ago

                    I hope he plays!

                    Open Controls
                5. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  Getting TAA this week.

                  Who to get for Jackson?

                  A) Gakpo and have 3 pool
                  B) Mateta or Wissa and play Slot AM

                  Raya
                  Robinson, Lewis, Timber
                  Salah, Palmer, Amad, Gordon
                  Wood, Isak, Jackson

                  Fab, Rogers, Kerkez, RAN

                  2 FTs 3.4 mill in the bank

                  Open Controls
                  1. RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    25 mins ago

                    Sorry, Levi’s is Aina

                    Open Controls
                  2. fantasyfog
                    • 9 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                    1. fantasyfog
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      B mateta

                      Open Controls
                  3. mcsteely
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Mateta I think. I'm not convinced about Slot AM from 24 just yet but I could be wrong

                    Open Controls
                  4. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    I have A and would prefer B with Mateta

                    Open Controls
                  5. Bobby Digital
                    • 7 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    B) Mateta

                    Open Controls
                  6. RamaJama
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers!

                    Open Controls
                6. Bobby Digital
                  • 7 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  Play three, bench three:

                  A. Robinson(MUN)
                  B. Gabriel(wol)
                  C. Munoz(BRE)
                  D. Gordon(sou)
                  E. Amad(ful)
                  F. Raul(MUN)

                  Cheers!

                  Open Controls
                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Always play the attackers

                    Open Controls
                  2. Sgt. Schultz
                    • 8 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Bench - Munoz, Robinson & Amad

                    Open Controls
                  3. Rupert The Horse
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    14 mins ago

                    Play D E F.
                    Not sure which 3 to bench.

                    Open Controls
                    1. x.jim.x
                      • 10 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      ABC surely

                      Open Controls
                      1. GreennRed
                        • 13 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Can't bench 3 defenders.

                        Open Controls
                        1. x.jim.x
                          • 10 Years
                          1 min ago

                          The question was rigged from the start

                          Open Controls
                  4. GreennRed
                    • 13 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Play B,D,E.

                    Open Controls
                7. MBK 42
                  • 10 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  I somewhat reluctantly did Watkins > Wood this week and now thinking of reversing as Bou away seems one of the toughest fixtures around atm - who scores more over the next 3, Watkins or Wood? I have Rogers btw.

                  Open Controls
                  1. GreennRed
                    • 13 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Wood.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Tinkermania
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    You won't reverse that. You know it!

                    Open Controls
                8. Emery Christmas
                  • 11 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  Matheus Cunha is battling a bout of flu that forced him to miss training on Friday in order to line up against the Blues. Nelson Semedo has been passed fit but Toti Gomes and Boubacar Traore remain sidelined

                  Open Controls
                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 10 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Semedo is playing? Advantage Palmer cappers

                    Open Controls
                9. Karan14
                  • 8 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Henderson
                  TAA Gabriel Timber
                  Salah Palmer Mbuemo Gordon Sarr
                  Isak Wood

                  (Fabianski Pedro Dunk Greaves)
                  2 FTs & 0.1m

                  A) Gabriel to VVD
                  B) Timber to Konate
                  C) Anything else?

                  Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. Captain Mal
                      6 mins ago

                      I'd rather keep Gabriel, so either B or go for a Liverpool attacker, Wood to Gakpo could be a good one.
                      Also, I'd wait for Liverpool's UCL game before making any moves.

                      Open Controls
                  2. ΒAZEΛOS
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    1FT

                    A - Bruno > Gordon
                    B - Bruno > Mbeumo
                    C - Roll (less of a chance, 90% decided to get rid)

                    Opinions please?

                    Open Controls
                    1. GreennRed
                      • 13 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      A

                      Open Controls
                    2. Captain Mal
                        9 mins ago

                        C>B>A in my opinion.

                        Open Controls
                    3. NejiHyuuga01
                      • 7 Years
                      11 mins ago

                      Would you:

                      A) Double Pool def
                      B) Double Pool attack

                      3rd is Salah

                      Open Controls
                      1. GreennRed
                        • 13 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        Neither.

                        Defence is less CS reliable than earlier in the season.

                        Attack, besides Salah, is a rotation risk.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Pilgrim62
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          6 mins ago

                          The who?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Pilgrim62
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            *then

                            Open Controls
                        2. NejiHyuuga01
                          • 7 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Given the DGW coming, answering neither of those is downside .

                          Open Controls
                      2. x.jim.x
                        • 10 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        A for safety, B to live a little

                        Both will inevitably disappoint

                        Open Controls
                      3. Tinkermania
                        • 5 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Defenders more nailed. I have Salah and Gakpo. I wish I had Trent.

                        Open Controls
                      4. Captain Mal
                          5 mins ago

                          With Jota out, B looks more appealing.

                          Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.