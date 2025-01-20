UCL Fantasy Matchday 7: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 7 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis/FPL Reactions, our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

CURRENT TEAM BEFORE TRANSFERS

Goalkeepers

In goal, I’ll be starting Stuttgart’s Alexander Nubel (€4.4m) on Tuesday. The German side have disappointed massively from a defensive perspective in the Champions League. But, with two clean sheets in their previous three matches in all competitions, we could well see that form translate into Europe against Slovan Bratislava.

Franco Israel (€4.0m) hasn’t been playing much after Sporting brought in a new goalkeeper. Luckily, the replacement isn’t eligible to play, so Israel will likely start in the clash against Leipzig.

Defenders

Defenders have been poor overall this season, or at least the ones I expected a lot more from have been. One of those is Manchester City’ Rico Lewis (€4.8m), who hasn’t been starting for Manchester City as of late, so he may be an issue.

Joining him are Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold (€6.0m) and Leverkusen’s Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.7m); both should have huge potential if they aren’t rested.

I’m also excited about Theo Hernandez‘s (€5.5m) recent attacking form for Milan, and against Girona there is a good chance he continues that.

Completing my defence and ready to come into the starting XI on Wednesday is Kim Min-Jae (€5.1m), who has both ball recovery and clean sheet potential for his Bayern side.

Midfielders

I’m slightly concerned that Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn (€4.8m) hasn’t started many games for Celtic recently. The German is one of their best attackers, so I’m assuming he’ll come in for a game they really need a result from at home to Young Boys. The Swiss side have been woeful so far, so having a piece of the Celtic attack could be beneficial.

Another nicely priced asset I’m happy to own heading into the round is Stuttgart’s Enzo Millot (€6.7m). The German side are in fine form and face a poor Slovan Bratislava defence up next.

Players who don’t really need an introduction include Mohamed Salah (€10.1m) of Liverpool and Bayern’s Michael Olise (€6.6m). The former has been one of the best players in Europe this season, arguably the best, whilst the latter is a cheap route into a relentless Bayern frontline.

My biggest issue for Matchday 7 is Arsenal penalty taker Bukayo Saka (€8.9m), who is currently out with a long-term injury. It’s been a long time between Matchdays 6 and 7! I’ll discuss him in more detail as we cover my transfer plan shortly.

Forwards

Based on Viktor Gyökeres’ (€7.9m) current form, even after Ruben Amorim’s departure to Manchester United, and combined with the fact Sporting CP face a poor Leipzig defence up next, I’m very happy to own the Swedish star this week. Leipzig have been shipping plenty of goals recently and can’t qualify to the advanced stages of the competition, so their motivation going into this is questionable.

Joining him is Robert Lewandowski (€9.6m). Barcelona have netted more goals than any other side in the Champions League so far this season, so sticking with their main man and penalty taker against Benfica is an easy decision.

Completing the frontline, and a player who hasn’t been in great form recently is Atleti’s Julian Alvarez (€8.1m). He faces Leverkusen this week, so his potential could be considerably limited.

MATCHDAY 7 TRANSFER PLANS