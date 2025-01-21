Fantasy EFL: When are the remaining Double Gameweeks?

Fantasy EFL had a number of Double Gameweeks scheduled prior to the season starting on Friday 9 August, alongside the illustrious Triple Gameweek 21. However, the frequent fixture congestion has resulted in an unprecedented number of Double Gameweeks.

In just 24 Gameweeks, we’ve already witnessed 12 Doubles, averaging one every two Gameweeks. Currently, we’re in the midst of Double Gameweek 24, with all Championship clubs, six League One teams, and four League Two sides scheduled for two matches.

While managers enjoy unlimited player selections, we’re restricted to just five club picks throughout the entire season. Given the high frequency of Double Gameweeks, strategic club selection is now more crucial than ever. With only 15 Gameweeks remaining, and this season proving to be a whirlwind of unexpected twists and valuable lessons, it’s time to meticulously plan your club picks to gain an edge over your mini-league opponents.

We’ll now examine the upcoming Double Gameweeks for the top two teams in each division. Please note that these schedules are subject to change at any time. While some clubs may currently be scheduled for a Double Gameweek, such as in Gameweek 30, these plans can be quickly altered, as we’ve witnessed throughout the season. Anticipate further announcements regarding additional Double Gameweeks in the future!

Most importantly, Check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes to see the FULL list of Double Gameweeks for all 72 EFL sides.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Leeds United

The Whites currently lead the race for promotion and summit the table, with 56 points in 27 games. As a result, they have scored 180 points on Fantasy and are the highest-scoring club across the three divisions. In Double Gameweek 24, Daniel Farke’s side won 3-0 over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, and face Norwich City on Wednesday 22nd. They have four remaining Doubles, subject to change:

GW26 Cardiff City (H) Coventry City (A) GW31 Portsmouth (A) Millwall (H) GW35 Luton Town (A) Middlesbrough (H) GW37 Oxford United (A) Stoke City (H)

If the Whites score maximum points across these four Doubles, they will bank 80 points. If you have limited picks left for them, Double Gameweek 31 and 37 look most ideal. Daniel Farke’s side have scored maximum hauls on 12 occasions.

Sheffield United

The Blades sit second in the table with 55 points after 27 games, scoring 177 Fantasy points – the second-most in the game. Following a shaky period, they’ve won their previous two matches, including a 2-0 win over Norwich City (H) in 24. They face Swansea City (A) to complete their Double. They have four remaining Doubles, subject to change:

GW27 Portsmouth (H) Middlesbrough (H) GW31 PNE (H) Bristol City (H) GW35 Oxford United (A) Millwall (H) GW37 Cardiff City (H) Burnley (A)

Unlike Leeds, the Blades have more home matches than away in store. In total, they could bank you 67 points if all of these matches result in maximum returns. We like the look of all of these fixtures aside Gameweek 37 when they face promotion rivals Burnley. Chris Wilder’s side have returned maximum scores on nine occasions.

LEAGUE ONE

Birmingham City

The Blues have one hand on the title already and have 56 points after 24 games – with two matches in hand. They’ve scored 168 points on Fantasy, and are unbeaten in 10 games. In terms of Doubles, Chris Davies’ side have six Doubles remaining:

GW25 Wrexham (A) Huddersfield Town (A) GW29 Reading (A) Leyton Orient (H) GW30 Wycombe Wanderers (H) Bolton Wanderers (A) GW31 Lincoln City (H) Stevenage (H) GW34 Shrewsbury Town (H) Bristol Rovers (A) GW37 Crawley Town (H) Burton Albion (A)

Disregarding the exceptionally challenging fixtures in Gameweek 25, and assuming they are selected for the remaining five Double Gameweeks, the Blues could potentially accumulate 89 points. So far this season, they’ve hauled on seven different occasions.

Wycombe Wanderers

The Chairboys continue to amaze in the EFL, defying expectations even after manager Matt Bloomfield’s departure. Interim boss Sam Grace masterfully guided them to a thrilling 1-2 away victory against Mansfield Town. With an impressive 54 points from 26 games, they’ve amassed a total of 168 points, showcasing their dominance. Their attacking prowess is undeniable, boasting the league’s highest goal tally at 52, with a remarkable 18 matches where they scored 2+ goals, contributing to a +24 goal difference.

GW25 Northampton Town (H) Barnsley (H) GW30 Birmingham City (A) Burton Albion (H) GW34 Shrewsbury Town (H) Reading (A) GW37 Bolton Wanderers (A) Charlton Athletic (H)

In their remaining games, the Chairboys can score 76 points, if all results go their way. They have scored maximum hauls four times this season already.

LEAGUE TWO

Walsall

The Saddlers may have lost Nathan Lowe (F) back to Stoke City, but their fairytale story continues to roll on. Currently, they are unbeaten in 16 games under Mat Sadler, and have won nine consecutve matches in a row. Sitting 12 points clear at the top of the table with 58 in 25 games, Walsall are the fourth-highest scoring club pick with 172 points. They have five remaining Doubles:

GW25 Bradford City (A) Fleetwood Town (A) GW27 Colchester United (A) Gillingham (H) GW30 Swindon Town (H) Carlisle United (A) GW34 AFC Wimbledon (H) Doncaster Rovers (A) GW37 Harrogate Town (H) Newport County (A)

Gameweeks 27 and 30 appear to be the most promising for the Saddlers. However, Gameweek 24 presents an opportunity for a significant 22-point haul if they achieve maximum away victories. Notably, this is the first club on this list that have more away matches than home games. They have the potential to accumulate 102 points. The League Two leaders have already achieved five hauls this season.

Crewe Alexandra

The Railwaymen have banked 46 points in 26 games in League Two, scoring 138 points on Fantasy. They are currently unbeaten in five games, and even if Walsall continue to dominate, still sit second in the table. They are being guided by captain Mickey Demetriou (D), who is currently the only player to score 200+ points! In total, Lee Bell’s side have five remaining Doubles:

GW25 Accrington Stanley (H) AFC Wimbledon (H) GW27 Newport County (H) AFC Wimbledon (A) GW30 Chesterfield (A) Fleetwood Town (H) GW34 Port Vale (H) Grimsby Town (H) GW37 Colchester United (A) MK Dons (H)

Providing all results go their way, Crewe could score 96 points for their remaining matches. They have scored maximum points four times.

