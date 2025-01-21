139
Champions League January 21

UCL Fantasy Matchday 7: Ed’s team reveal + Limitless draft

139 Comments
Share

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 7 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, Ed, another one of our resident European football doyens and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, drops by to give us his team reveal, players to target and hypothetical Limitless draft.

You can get his weekly thoughts in more detail via a weekly UCL Fantasy newsletter.

The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

How to play UCL Fantasy 2024/25

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

It was another very average week for me in Matchday 6 with 66 points, continuing a frustrating start to this UCL season. I just have to remind myself that there are 17 Matchdays this season, meaning we’re less than halfway through. Lots of points left to play for.

CURRENT TEAM

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


139 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Sels
    TAA Hall Gabriel
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Gordon
    Isak Raul Wood

    Stolar Amad Robinson Munoz

    0.2m itb, 2ft

    Should I:

    A. Roll transfer
    B. Take out Gabriel/Raul for Mykolenko/Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    GW23 Team

    Alisson
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Rogers Salah Palmer Gordon
    Wissa Wood Isak(C)

    Fabianski, Amad, Milenkovic, Greaves.

    (TC used on Haaland earlier this season)

    A. AM 24
    B. Go into GW24 with this team (barring any injuries)

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      B. as you already have three Pool, unless you want to AssMan Moyes

      Open Controls
      1. Make United Great Again
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        Assistant Manager Moyes I’m not sure. Although I have 2 FT’s so I could do Alisson > Pickford for the double and use Slot as assistant.

        Not sure it’s worth it though

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          I think it's a waste of transfers and Everton's fixtures aren't that good after the DGW, so not sure I'd want to keep Pickford

          Open Controls
    2. SallySlayer
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      A - barely

      Open Controls
  3. C_G
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    not sure what to do here, have 0.1 ITB and 1 FT

    Raya

    Gabriel Hall VVD

    Salah Murphy Palmer Bruno

    Isak Gakpo Wood

    Turner Amad Robinson Maz

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    2. SallySlayer
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      roll!

      Open Controls
  4. SallySlayer
    • 5 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best defender under $5.2 for the long haul? Already own Robinson and Munoz

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Milenkovic

      Open Controls
      1. SallySlayer
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Was considering Milenkovic but their next 6 are stout, seems like that ship might have sailed. Bou, Brighton, Fulham, New, Arsenal, City doesn't scream good points for a defender.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Mykolenko
          Kerkez

          Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Konate

      Open Controls
      1. SallySlayer
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Already have TAA, looking to bring in Gakpo for a third Liverpool player this week. I don't really trust Liverpool to keep as many clean sheets but Konate is a good shout. Leaning towards Kerkez.

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Huijsen

      Open Controls
  5. x.jim.x
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    What would you do?

    A) Gabriel --> Trent
    B) Robinson --> Konate
    C) Robinson --> Van Dijk + Bruno --> Mbeumo (-4)

    Leaning towards A for simplicity, but I know Gabriel is guarateed to score as soon as I drop him.

    Open Controls
    1. SallySlayer
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      B. Gabby a long-term hold.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        I think his appeal is massively reduced with Saliba out. Wouldn't really surprise me if they didn't keep a clean-sheet for the next few game-weeks. Ipswich at home has me thinking at least 18 points from Trent.

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  6. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Which combo is better this gw?

    A. Mykolenko (bri) Mbeumo (cry) Gakpo (IPS)
    B. Timber (wol) Bruno (ful) Amad (ful) + 3 extra transfers

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      A - double United attack is madness

      Open Controls
      1. TeddiPonza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Both done well in last 2-3 games on average 🙂

        Open Controls
  7. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Best Jackson replacement between

    A Wissa
    B Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  8. Steavn8k
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Have exact funds to do Sanchez and Gab. to Pickford and Trent for free. A no brainer? Kind of want to keep Gab, as Arsenal fixtures look alright, but Trent just seem so tempting for the next weeks especially with the double.
    Alternative is to do Sanchez to Alison to cover Liverpool defence.

    Open Controls
  9. squ1rrel
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Raya - Fab
    TAA - Hall - Neco - Colwill* - Greaves
    Salah - Bruno - Palmer - Gordon - Enzo*
    Gakpo - Isak - Wood

    1 FT, 1.5 ITB

    Some problems here, such as Raya, triple Chelsea, and Bruno...would you still roll? Have all my chips left and honestly not sure what to do besides TC Salah during the double

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.