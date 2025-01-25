Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Crystal Palace and Brentford.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 26 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS
CRYSTAL PALACE
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Brentford
|22
|28
|+1
|DLWDL
|12th
|Crystal Palace
|22
|27
|-3
|DWDWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):