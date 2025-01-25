Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Crystal Palace and Brentford.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 26 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Brentford 22 28 +1 DLWDL 12th Crystal Palace 22 27 -3 DWDWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):