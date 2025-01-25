Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Liverpool and Ipswich Town.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 25 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LIVERPOOL
IPSWICH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|21
|50
|+30
|WWDDW
|18th
|Ipswich
|22
|16
|-23
|LWDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):