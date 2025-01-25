Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Manchester City and Chelsea.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 25 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN CITY
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Chelsea
|22
|40
|+17
|LLDDW
|5th
|Man City
|22
|38
|+15
|DWWDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):