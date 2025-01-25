Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Southampton and Newcastle United.
The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 25 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
SOUTHAMPTON
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Newcastle
|22
|38
|+12
|WWWWL
|20th
|Southampton
|22
|6
|-35
|LLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):