Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Southampton and Newcastle United.

The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 25 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

SOUTHAMPTON

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Newcastle 22 38 +12 WWWWL 20th Southampton 22 6 -35 LLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):