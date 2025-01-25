Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 26 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

TOTTENHAM

LEICESTER

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 15th Tottenham 22 24 +10 LDLLL 19th Leicester 22 14 -25 LLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):