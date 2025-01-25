Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 23 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 26 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 23 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
TOTTENHAM
LEICESTER
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|15th
|Tottenham
|22
|24
|+10
|LDLLL
|19th
|Leicester
|22
|14
|-25
|LLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):