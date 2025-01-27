Fantasy EFL: Key January transfer window rumours

We’ve got just less than one week of the January transfer window left open. We’ve seen over 200 moves as clubs look to strengthen their squads heading into the second-half of the season.

If you need any further information on the January transfer window, give our article a read that we wrote pre-January to get the latest news. We also have a constantly updated list on our Gameweek Guide of all moves happening on Fantasy Football Scout.

Here, we go through some of the key moves to keep an eye on which could have a major bearing on Fantasy EFL.

ONES TO WATCH

CHAMPIONSHIP

Louie Barry (F) – Aston Villa

The 21-year-old spent the first-half of the season on loan at Stockport County and tore League One apart. The striker scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances, totalling 148 points for his involvement. His final game with the Hatters ended in style, securing a 1-1 draw away at Rotherham United.

The reports stated that Aston Villa recalled Barry and wanted him playing at a higher level. With various reports stating clubs interest, including Championship frontrunners Leeds United. However, it appears local rivals Hull City have won the race for their boy. Owner Acun Illicali said “he’s going to be training with us tomorrow [Wednesday 29th]. I can say that a deal is close”.

The Tigers sit 19th in the table, just two points above the drop zone, and have only scored 30 goals this season – the fourth-lowest in the division. If Barry is to sign, we expect him to be an immediate starter, alongside recent recruits Joe Gelhardt (F) and Kyle Joseph (F).

Jobe Bellingham (M) – Sunderland

Younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude, Jobe continues to attract significant attention in the transfer market. The Sunderland midfielder, known for his impressive performances, has been consistently linked with a move away from the club. Premier League giants like Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested, along with European heavyweights Lazio, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund. A potential transfer fee is rumoured to be around £20 million if clubs want the services of the 19-year-old.

Despite the strong interest, a move this January window seems unlikely. However, the speculation surrounding Jobe Bellingham is sure to intensify as the summer transfer window approaches.

Eiran Cashin (D) – Derby County

Derby County’s centre-back appeared to bid farewell to Rams fans during their 2-1 away loss at Cardiff City, fuelling speculation about a potential move to Brighton. The captain’s armband was removed from him and handed to Ben Osborn (M), adding to the rumours. However, it’s understood that no agreement has been reached. Moreover, Derby County manager Paul Warne insists they won’t sell.

Notwithstanding, the Rams currently sit 22nd in the Championship on 27 points – a significant offer could be tempting to secure their Championship status in the short term, even if it means losing a key player. Despite only keeping four clean sheets in 21 games, Cashin has scored 103 points, and has one goal and assist (+10) to his name.

Jayden Danns (F) – Liverpool

Liverpool’s 19-year-old striker, who netted against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup earlier this month, could be loaned out before the transfer window closes. He’s featured three times under Arne Slot this season. In total, he bagged 24 goals [all comps] last year and limited playing time at Anfield could see him seek regular minutes elsewhere. Championship clubs Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers are among those interested in securing his services.

LEAGUE ONE

Thelo Aasgaard (M) – Wigan Athletic

Wigan’s highest-scoring attacking player on Fantasy looks set to join Luton Town in a £3 million deal. The 22-year-old has nine goals and two assists in 26 games, scoring 151 points. He has seven double-digit hauls to his name and has been one of the standout attackers in League One.

Under the guidance of new manager Matt Bloomfield, the Norwegian was probably sounded out as a top target. Luton Town, currently 23rd in the table with 26 points, are three points above the relegation zone. Aasgaard is poised to be a crucial figure in their fight for survival. He would be a significant acquisition and guaranteed playing time in their weakened attack. Aasgaard is definitely a player to monitor.

Richard Kone (F) – Wycombe Wanderers

Following a similar pattern, Luton Town have reportedly submitted a £6 million bid for the Ivory Coast striker. He has enjoyed a prolific season, netting 14 goals in 27 appearances, scoring 125 points. As highlighted in our previous analysis of Matt Bloomfield’s potential impact on Luton,Kone’s future remained uncertain following Bloomfield’s departure. Luton’s struggles in front of goal are well-documented, with only 29 goals scored in 29 matches – the third-lowest tally in the division. This starkly contrasts with Bloomfield’s Wycombe, who boasted the most prolific attack across England’s top four tiers. Furthermore, with key strikers Carlton Morris (F) and Elijah Adebayo (F) contributing only 12 goals combined, the acquisition of the Ivorian is anticipated to significantly bolster the attacking unit and potentially steer the club away from the relegation zone. This is one to follow closely, and will impact both squads if the deal does go through.

LEAGUE TWO

Mickey Demetriou (D) – Crewe Alexandra

Finally, Fantasy EFL’s highest-scoring player was undoubtedly going to attract interest, despite being 34-years-old. Demetriou has banked 211 points, and has 11 double-digit hauls – the most of any player across the entire game! Reports suggest that the centre-back is attracting interest from League Two rival MK Dons, who have seen two bids rejected. We can’t see this transfer happening this window, given his age and the Railwaymen sitting second in the table. Nonetheless, we’ve seen more unexpected January transfer window signings happen before!