Fantasy EFL: January Transfer Window update

In the midst of Triple Gameweek 21, Fantasy EFL managers now have over a month of keeping tabs on another transfer window. Here, we go through the key details and some key names to keep an eye on.

There’s always a threat from Premier League sides of looking at top EFL talent to bolster their squads ahead of the second-half of the season. Moreover, very few managers want to sell their stars given the lack of time to replace them, but expect the unexpected as always. One signing in the window can make or break a season.

When does the window open and close?

The January transfer window opens for EFL clubs on Wednesday January 1 2025.

The final day of the window, and the infamous “deadline day”, is on Wednesday February 3 2025, the latest it’s ever been! It’ll slam shut at 23:00 GMT.

Are there signings already confirmed?

Multiple EFL clubs have moved early to strengthen their sides, but they won’t be able to feature until January 1 2025 at the earliest. The list includes:

Ruben Roosken (D) – Heracles Alemlo to Huddersfield Town – undisclosed fee

– Heracles Alemlo to Huddersfield Town – undisclosed fee George Lapslie (M) – Gillingham to Bradford City – undisclosed fee

– Gillingham to Bradford City – undisclosed fee Will Patching (M) – Derry City to Carlisle United – undisclosed fee

As part of the ‘bosman ruling’, players with six months left on their current contract are allowed to begin negotiations with other clubs ahead of the Summer transfer window.

Key Names confirmed

Harry Souttar (D) – Sheffield United

Unfortunately for the Australia international, the centre-back faces a year in the treatment room after suffering a season-ending achilles tendon injury. He was playing a key role in the Blades’ promotion push, and had scored 138 points in 21 matches, helping them keep 13 clean sheets. The Sheffield United loanee will return to his parent club, Leicester City to recuperate from injury.

Louie Barry (F) – Stockport County

Stockport and League One leading top scorer will be recalled from Stockport County, returning to Aston Villa. The talisman has been sensational for the Hatters this campaign, bagging 15 goals and providing three assists. He’s the second-highest scoring forward on Fantasy [148], and has been pivotal in their attack. He’ll play his final game for them Birmingham City (H) on New Year’s Day. The rumours continue to swirl about his future, with various Championship clubs reportedly interested, including Leeds United.

Key names to watch

Chris Rigg (M) – Sunderland

The number 11 has been solid for the Black Cats this year, scoring 92 points in 22 matches. He’s scored four goals (+24) and provided three assists (+9), alongside making six interceptions (+12). Although he’s nursing an ankle injury and expected to return soon, various Premier League clubs are reportedly eyeing up the 17-year-old.

Emil Riis Jakobsen (F) – Preston North End

PNE’s talisman has seven goals (+35) and three assists (+9) in 24 matches for the Lilywhites, and is out of contract at the end of the season. The 26-year-old is attracting interest from Championship sides as they look to sign the Dane for a cut-price fee.

Jobe Bellingham (M) – Sunderland

The 19-year-old has started 21/21 matches for the Black Cats and will continue to capture headlines. The number seven has four goals and three assists, alongside 16 interceptions. With 109 Fantasy points and a sizeable price tag, will any clubs push Sunderland for his signature?

Borja Sainz (F) – Norwich City

The highest-scoring Fantasy EFL players are always going to attract interest in January. The Canaries’ number seven has been electric, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists, bagging 159 points. The 23-year-old has 18 months left on his deal, and a mega-deal may tempt Sainz away from Carrow Road. Although, if he is to move, we expect this to happen in the Summer, rather than January.