Wondering what the rules are for yellow cards as we enter the second half of the season? And which Premier League players will be suspended in Gameweek 24?

We’ll cover everything you need to know in the article below.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

Any Premier League player still on four bookings is no longer at risk of a suspension, should they now pick up a fifth.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 24?

Myles Lewis-Skelly (£4.5m) and Joao Gomes (£4.9m) both saw red at Molineux on Saturday.

The Arsenal man’s three-match for serious foul play covers Gameweeks 24 and 25, as well as the EFL Cup semi-final second-leg tie against Newcastle United in between. The Gunners will likely appeal his red card, however.

As for Gomes, he’ll only serve a one-match ban in Gameweek 24 as his dismissal was for two bookings.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.2m) remains provisionally suspended by the Football Association after returning a positive drugs test.

WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 24?

Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.3m) returns from a one-match ban he served in Gameweek 23.

WHO IS CLOSE TO A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 24?

Two players remain on the cusp of a ban: Fulham’s Saka Lukic (£4.8m) and Southampton’s Flynn Downes (£4.7m).

One more yellow card and they’ll get a two-match suspension.

Three other central midfielders are also still on eight bookings, while there’s a ‘new entry’ in the form of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap (£5.6m). He’s owned by more managers (3.2%) that the rest of the players in the above graphic combined.

There are nine players who are one caution further back. These include the 23%-owned Morgan Rogers (£5.6m), bench fodder Taylor Harwood-Bellis (£4.1m) and Manchester United centre-half Lisandro Martinez (£4.4m).

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.