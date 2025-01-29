UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Ed’s team reveal + Limitless draft

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Wednesday with Matchday 8 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, Ed, another one of our resident European football doyens and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, drops by to give us his team reveal, players to target and hypothetical Limitless draft.

You can get his weekly thoughts in more detail via a weekly UCL Fantasy newsletter.

If you aren’t aware, all Matchday 8 fixtures will take place tonight at 20:00 GMT. This means we’ll see 36 starting line-ups before the deadline and don’t need bench depth.

UCL MATCHDAY 8 LIMITLESS DRAFT