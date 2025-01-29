69
Champions League January 29

UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: Ed’s team reveal + Limitless draft

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Wednesday with Matchday 8 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, Ed, another one of our resident European football doyens and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, drops by to give us his team reveal, players to target and hypothetical Limitless draft.

If you aren’t aware, all Matchday 8 fixtures will take place tonight at 20:00 GMT. This means we’ll see 36 starting line-ups before the deadline and don’t need bench depth.

UCL MATCHDAY 8 LIMITLESS DRAFT

 

1



1

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

69 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Craigsimpson
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Pick one:
      A. Robinson (New)
      B. Hall (FUL)
      C. Greaves (SOU)

      1. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Playing Hall over Robinson myself. Slightly higher cs chance probably.

    • The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I’m 0.1m short of doing this for free.
      Bruno,Jimenez > Mbuemo,Gakpo.

      Is any of the following worth a -4 to afford the above transfers?

      A) Rogers > Dango (would be benched this week)
      B) Robinson > Mykolenko
      C) Raya > Pickford

      1. Pep's Money Laundry
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        You could do Bruno to Dango and the Mbeumo transfer next week

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Yeh my other option for free was Gordon or Bruno > Kliuvert to fund Jimenez > Gakpo.

          1. The 12th Man
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            This means I would have to play one of Rogers or Kliuvert.

            1. Pep's Money Laundry
              • 9 Years
              58 mins ago

              Kluivert is a good option as he is a penalty taker plus he seems a good finisher too

              1. The 12th Man
                • 11 Years
                56 mins ago

                Thanks.
                I think Gordon > Kliuvert could be the move.
                Maybe Bruno > Mbuemo in 25.

                1. Supersonic_
                  • 3 Years
                  51 mins ago

                  Agree

                  I knee jerked Gordon to K before the price rises (just went a week early).

                  Got Mbeumo the week prior

                  1. The 12th Man
                    • 11 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Nice step ahead of me.

                2. Yozzer
                  • 7 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Why on earth would you do Gordon to Kluivert this gw. May as well just roll . That's a backwards move

                  1. The 12th Man
                    • 11 Years
                    just now

                    To fund Jimmy > Gakpo

      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        55 mins ago

        Small chance of Raul and Robinson having a double in GW25.
        https://x.com/BenCrellin/status/1884394780945240248

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yeh at the moment im tripled up on Fulham (Robinson,Castagne,Jimenez) so I’ll leave it as late as possible to make a decision.

          Alternatively it could be Wood > Gakpo. Reluctance to move Wood though.
          Or Rogers > Slob

          1. mookie
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Similar situation for me. Don't want to make defender or forward moves, so I'm left with Rogers to Szobo or Bruno to Diaz/Mbeumo.
            Mbeumo makes the most sense to me, but will probably end up with Szobo.

    • FPLMACKEM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Anyone tempted to play Greaves at home to Southampton?

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        46 mins ago

        Yes, got 18-pointer written all over it - thinking back to the likes of King and Boydinho pulling it out the bag when we need them

      2. Supersonic_
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        Yes. But would mean not playing Robinson. Sod it, might just go for it

      3. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        41 mins ago

        Yeah, but would mean benching Gabriel, never ideal

      4. circusmonkey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        21 mins ago

        Yes, he was getting me looking at bench boost. Should I drop any of Rogers, Haul, Colwill for him?

      5. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not a bad idea. I'd have to play him over Hall (Fulham at home). I've got Trent and Myko as my other 2 playing.

    • Slot it in
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Arsenal submit a bid for Ollie Watkins

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Weird timing after they just let Duran go - £60m is an absolute joke as well

    • Meta12345
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Which one do you prefer as captain?
        1) Salah double to bournemouth away and everton away.
        2) Salah southampton at home.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          2 because 1 I'd prefer Triple Captain

        2. mookie
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          1

        3. Meta12345
            5 mins ago

            Yes I meant triple captain

          • PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            1

          • The 12th Man
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Take the guaranteed double minutes.
            1.

        4. PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          57 mins ago

          What do we reckon?

          A) Hall to Mykolenko this week (free)
          B) Roll, Hall to Kerkez next week (free)

          1FT 0.2ITB
          Sels
          Gabriel Konate Hall
          Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo
          Isak Gakpo Wood

          4.0 Rogers Greaves Castagne

          Thanks

        5. Meta12345
            57 mins ago

            Which one do you prefer as triple captain?
            1) Salah away double to bournemouth and everton.
            2) Salah home to southampton.

            Open Controls
            1. mookie
              • 11 Years
              51 mins ago

              The temptation to answer 2.
              Still 1

            2. CONNERS
              • 6 Years
              25 mins ago

              I think I'm correct in saying the Southampton game falls in between the 1st and 2nd leg of the Champions League knockout phase.

              If there's any game in which Salah might get reduced minutes or benched, it's this one, especially if they're cruising to an easy win (which is likely).

              Open Controls
              1. Jimmy B
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 min ago

                I was thinking about it earlier and the thing against the single gw is no matter how well he does you only get one set of appearance and bonus points whereas in the double he could get max bonus in both which would be worth 5 extra points with the appearance points. Thats basically a goal so its quite significant

          • swanseag55
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            44 mins ago

            I know many are using the TC on Salah this week but if you are not bench boasting in GW33, would it but be better to use it the TC then if Salah has Villa and Leicester away?

            Open Controls
            1. HelmutCool
              • 2 Years
              10 mins ago

              Might be using AMchip then or wildcarding. (Most likely wild carding)
              Am in top3 most of my (smallish) minileagues so also a question of playing it conservative.

            2. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              5 mins ago

              I saw you reply to my post the other day about not using TC this week - I'm actually bench boosting this week, then TC in 33 is my plan.

            3. notlob legin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Oh and I'm Swansea based as well - in fact about 10 miles away near Ystradgynlais.

          • PulseB7
              39 mins ago

              60 million £ bid for Watkins from Arsenal

              1. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
                • 14 Years
                28 mins ago

                Bid for Duran from Saudi too

              2. FPL Frost
                • 14 Years
                27 mins ago

                he's 29 now. Surprised they rejected that. I suspect that will happen.

              3. theplayer
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Shocking timing from Arsenal right before Villa's match tonight.

            • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
              • 14 Years
              33 mins ago

              Champions league is going to be crazy tonight. Let’s go

            • George James
              • 10 Years
              33 mins ago

              Couple of questions..

              Would you make this move?

              Gordon >> Mbeumo

              A) Yes
              B) No

              Play one?

              1) Gabriel
              2) Greaves

              1. Yozzer
                • 7 Years
                5 mins ago

                Not this week

                Gabriel

            • FPL Frost
              • 14 Years
              33 mins ago

              Wonder how much Brighton would sell Evan Ferguson for. I'd say he's better than Højlund & Zirkzee, agree or disagree?

              1. Pep's Money Laundry
                • 9 Years
                29 mins ago

                You can't be better than someone else if you spend 95% of your playing career in the treatment room

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Frost
                  • 14 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  fair comment.

                2. The Big Fella
                  • 8 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  And yet he’s still better than them both

            • No Kane No Gain
              • 6 Years
              32 mins ago

              Would you play Rogers or Wood this week?!

              1. FPL Frost
                • 14 Years
                2 mins ago

                Wood.

            • jimmyharte
              • 7 Years
              30 mins ago

              For GW25:
              Gordon & Rogers 》 Mbeumo & Outtora (-4)
              or
              Wood 》 Wissa (FT)

              Cheers!

              1. Funkyav
                • 15 Years
                4 mins ago

                A

                1. Funkyav
                  • 15 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  oh didnt see it was for a hit, even so i prefer A

            • El Presidente
              • 5 Years
              23 mins ago

              Milinkovic or Gabriel?

            • sirmorbach
              • 8 Years
              13 mins ago

              Still undecided. Please:

              Flekken / 4.0
              Gabriel, Hall, TAA / Davis, Faes,
              Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr, Rogers
              Isak, Wood, Wissa

              A. Sarr to MacAllister
              B. Wissa or Wood to Gakpo (which one?)
              C. Flekken to Alisson or Pickford
              D. Davis to Konaté or Mykolenko
              E. Something else

              1. OFFSIDEFOOTYF1
                  2 mins ago

                  A. No
                  B. Wood to Gakpo
                  C. Pickford
                  D. Mykolenko
                  E. Gordon to Mbuemo next GW. Sarr to Kluivert / Semenyo / Outarra ( your choice )

              2. Boss Hogg
                • 15 Years
                12 mins ago

                Anything worth a hit here before the dgw deadline?

                Pickford
                Gabriel, TAA, Hall
                Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Amad
                Wood, Gakpo, Isak
                (Henderson, Sarr, Munoz, Mazraoui)

                a. Ndiaye for Wood
                b. Mykolenko for Mazraoui/Hall
                c. Another transfer
                d. Good to go

                ???

                1. xuwei
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Don't think it's worth a hit personally.

                2. CONNERS
                  • 6 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  D

                  I have pretty much the same team (just Robinson for Hall).

              3. OLB
                • 9 Years
                9 mins ago

                Have you seen the news. Etihad stadium on fire - evacuating now.

                1. Jimmy B
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Its a merchandise stand not the stadium at its out apparently

                2. Boss Hogg
                  • 15 Years
                  just now

                  Behave!
                  Stadium is not on fire. It’s like a burger van or a merch trailer or something.

              4. Nightcrawler
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                villa rejecting 60m for watkins is absurd

                this might turn into an osimenh situation where villa end up regretting being too stubborn unless arsenal come back with more in this window

                1. FPL Frost
                  • 14 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  plus Duran about to go to Al Nassr for €75m.

                  Maybe Villa are about to get Cunha and Ferguson? Maybe Wissa?

                2. PartyTime
                  • 3 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Osimehn played in ligue 1. Hardly a similar situation. Ligue 1 is a crap league.

                3. Jimmy B
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  60m is nowhere near for a proven PL goalscorer in todays market. Sir Michael Taker must have submitted the bid at Arsenal

                  1. FPL Frost
                    • 14 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    29 years old Villa ought to be selling at 70-75m.

              5. DagheMunegu
                • 4 Years
                5 mins ago

                Wood Amad to Ndiaye Mbeumo ?

                Pickford
                TAA Gabriel Hall
                Salah Palmer Gordon Amad
                Isak Wood Gakpo

                Fab Semenyo Lewis Greaves

