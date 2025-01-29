UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: FPL Reactions’ Limitless team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Wednesday with Matchday 8 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

PRE-TRANSFERS

This is currently my team, where I’d be completely fine starting Franco Israel (€4.0m) in goal for Sporting CP’s clash with Bologna. In defence, there’s Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.8m), Kim Min-jae (€5.2m) and Theo Hernandez (€5.5m).

But, moving into attack, this is where the problems start to seep in. Jude Bellingham (€9.0m) is a great option for Real Madrid’s fixture with Brest and the same goes for Michael Olise (€6.7m).

However, Mohamed Salah (€10.1m) won’t feature for Liverpool. Also, I don’t see Nicolas Kuhn (€4.8m) or Enzo Millot (€6.3m) doing much this week.

Up front, Portuguese sources are suggesting that Viktor Gyokeres (€7.9m) has a fitness issue and won’t play. Joining him in the forward line is Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (€10.9m) and Barcelona penalty-taker Robert Lewandowski (€10.9m) – the latter doesn’t convince me for the clash against Atalanta.

I don’t own Harry Kane (€10.7m) or Florian Wirtz (€7.9m), which could be problematic as I think both could be deemed essential for Matchday 8.

UCL FANTASY TEAM REVEAL

OPTION 1: JUST USING FREE TRANSFERS