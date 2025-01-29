146
Champions League January 29

UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: FPL Reactions’ Limitless team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Wednesday with Matchday 8 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

PRE-TRANSFERS

UCL Fantasy Matchday 8: FPL Reactions' team reveal

This is currently my team, where I’d be completely fine starting Franco Israel (€4.0m) in goal for Sporting CP’s clash with Bologna. In defence, there’s Alejandro Grimaldo (€5.8m), Kim Min-jae (€5.2m) and Theo Hernandez (€5.5m).

But, moving into attack, this is where the problems start to seep in. Jude Bellingham (€9.0m) is a great option for Real Madrid’s fixture with Brest and the same goes for Michael Olise (€6.7m).

However, Mohamed Salah (€10.1m) won’t feature for Liverpool. Also, I don’t see Nicolas Kuhn (€4.8m) or Enzo Millot (€6.3m) doing much this week.

Up front, Portuguese sources are suggesting that Viktor Gyokeres (€7.9m) has a fitness issue and won’t play. Joining him in the forward line is Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe (€10.9m) and Barcelona penalty-taker Robert Lewandowski (€10.9m) – the latter doesn’t convince me for the clash against Atalanta.

I don’t own Harry Kane (€10.7m) or Florian Wirtz (€7.9m), which could be problematic as I think both could be deemed essential for Matchday 8.

UCL FANTASY TEAM REVEAL

OPTION 1: JUST USING FREE TRANSFERS

  1. estheblessed
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Bench one:

    a) Amad
    b) Gordon
    c) Mbeumo

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      a

    2. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      A

  2. Big W
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Wood>
    A) Ndiaye
    B) Gakpo

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      B

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      keep wood

  3. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Personally I'm hoping its not a Liverpool Newcastle league cup final. I can navigate 29 fine if it is but the only viable captain I'd have at the moment would be Palmer against Arsenal which feels like a pretty low ceiling. So yeah hoping one of them misses out and I still have Salah or Isak.

    1. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Bruno/Amad, Cunha or Wood will be the obvious captains based on opposition I'd imagine if it happens. Those selling Wood probably should have considered that bit although theres time to get him back i guess

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      A lot will probably use their Free Hit and captain Haaland.

  4. MOZIL
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    A)

    Ndiaye + Bruno + Mbeumo

    Or

    B) Wood + Rogers + Mbeumo

  5. GE
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    I didn’t brought in Gakpo last week because my ML brought him in 🙂

    Just bring him in for Jackson or try something else? (Sarr -> Mbeumo)
    Have TAA and Salah and 4FT.

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      how did you know who your Mini League brought in?

    2. Clint Dempsey
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Sarr to Mbeumo for sure

  6. Cheeky Onion
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    4 FTs & 0.2m ITB

    Sels
    TAA - Gabriel - Hall
    Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
    Isak - Gakpo - Wood

    Fabianski - Konsa - Keane - Winks

    Worth bringing in Pickford and/or Mykolenko for the DGW and playing over Semenyo (LIV)?

    Could alternatively play TC or downgrade someone and bring a manager in

    Thoughts?

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      If you reckon it's worth losing Sels for Pickford, then yeah. This question is doing my head in.

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        looool

      2. Cheeky Onion
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        For this week I think Pickford has a marginal advantage but Sels has some tough upcoming fixtures and have gotten leaky at the back all the sudden

        1. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          I think you're probably right. What about taking Gordon out for Mbuemo for a hit? Really not sure about that one.

    2. Cowboy John
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes. Sels > Pickford.

  7. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Pickford DGW fever right?

    Ndiaye - good shout
    Mykolenko - low maybe

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      No I think Pickford is a decent option, DGW or no. Pretty much all the 'attackers' are a bit fever-tinged imo

  8. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Hey fam! What would do here? 1 FT 0 ITB

    Pickford
    Konate Hall Neco
    Salah(C) Palmer Mbeumo Gordon
    Isak Gakpo Mateta

    Fab Savinho Munoz Maz

    1. OFFSIDEFOOTYF1
        1 min ago

        Team is pretty solid mate. Roll the transfer this week and go for a bournemouth asset of your choice before next GW in place of Gordon.

    2. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Please help. 0.1 ITB with 0FT and planning to do Gordon to Mbeumo this week or next. Thoughts? I'd have to take a hit and get rid of Raya or Robinson to afford Pickford/Mykolenko which I think would be very silly as I dont want them for the longrun

      Raya
      TAA Gabriel NWilliams (Robinson Pau)
      Salah Palmer Gordon Kluivert (Amad)
      Isak Gakpo Wissa

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Just play your team as is, it's fine.

        Don't take a hit.

    3. Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Is it fair to say if you're not playing AM chip this week you'll probably get a red arrow the next 3 gameweeks?

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        No. TC chips has higher ceiling this week at least

        Plus results not really guaranteed in week 26

      2. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        Those that have used their TC already hope so.

      3. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        9 mins ago

        You may get red arrows now, but these should be compensated by green ones later when you do play it.

        1. The 12th Man
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          At 3k and TC played. Defend my rank and use AM or take the rank hit?

    4. Salahbrate
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      When are you playing the manager tip and who do you pick?

      1. Salahbrate
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        *chip

      2. HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thinking gw36 and Spurs. (At least if they are way down in the tables and double in 36

    5. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Nice that Pickford and Ndiaye rose... Saved 0.3m by going early (Raul dropped)

