Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 2 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ARSENAL

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Arsenal 23 47 +23 WDWDW 4th Man City 23 41 +17 WWDWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):