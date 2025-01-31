Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 2 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ARSENAL
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|23
|47
|+23
|WDWDW
|4th
|Man City
|23
|41
|+17
|WWDWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):