Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 2 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN UNITED

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Man United 23 29 -4 LDWLW 13th Crystal Palace 23 27 -4 WDWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):