Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Bournemouth and Liverpool.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BOURNEMOUTH
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|22
|53
|+21
|WDDWW
|7th
|Bournemouth
|23
|40
|+15
|DWDWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):