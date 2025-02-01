Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Bournemouth and Liverpool.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BOURNEMOUTH

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 22 53 +21 WDDWW 7th Bournemouth 23 40 +15 DWDWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):