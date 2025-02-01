Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Everton and Leicester City.

The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

EVERTON

LEICESTER

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th Everton 22 23 -9 LLLWW 17th Leicester 23 17 -24 LLLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):