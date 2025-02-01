Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Everton and Leicester City.
The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 1 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
EVERTON
LEICESTER
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|16th
|Everton
|22
|23
|-9
|LLLWW
|17th
|Leicester
|23
|17
|-24
|LLLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):