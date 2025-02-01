Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 1 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NOTT’M FOREST

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Nott’m Forest 23 44 +6 WWDWL 9th Brighton 23 34 +4 DDWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):