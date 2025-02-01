Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 1 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NOTT’M FOREST
BRIGHTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Nott’m Forest
|23
|44
|+6
|WWDWL
|9th
|Brighton
|23
|34
|+4
|DDWWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):