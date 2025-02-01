449
  1. ITS AMAD WORLD
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    What happens if a manager gets a red card while on the assistant manager chip?

    1. Pukki Party
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nothing, absolutely nothing

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nothing, AM chip is essentially backing the team

    3. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nothing. Misleading calling it the Assman chip.

    4. LarryDuff
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      You get an extra 4 points. 2 for a yellow

    5. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nothing but if the managers assistant manager gets a red card it’s -10!!

  2. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    I want to sell Wood. But he keeps scoring.

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      Never to late to give up

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      I really can’t understand why people want to sell him. One of the best assets in the game at a great price and people want rid??

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        I arrived to the Wood party extremely late, so had no issue selling for Gakpo this GW.

  3. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    So if Liverpool get a couple of draws with Salah getting a goal and an assist plus 4 bonus, he would get TCers an extra 16 points. While Slot only gets 6 points plus a point per goal. Maybe 10 total.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      There is not much to suggest Liverpool won’t find a way of winning these games. Bournemouth have been great at home against the big clubs but Liverpool seem to be finding a way.

      1. Feanor
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Yeah, it’s just what I have to hope for as a tripler

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      12 mins ago

      AM Moyes would probably be better.

  4. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Joao Pedro playing as a DM. Terrible FPL pick.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Furthest back covering LB when Lamptey was down instead of Mitoma

  5. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    United thought they had gotten another Dan James with Anthony Elanga but he just needed more time.

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Elanga has provided 9 Assists for Wood since the beginning of last season

    2. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Just thinking this watching the game - we shouldn't have let him go. That said, he probably wouldn't have flourished at OT like he has at Forest.

  6. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Moyes 35.2% selected. Slot 48.9%. Surprised Slot is that high!

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      It’s only among those who have the chip active though. Just 5% owned overall.

    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      I couldn’t afford Slot, but the potential for 5 games in 3 gameweeks made him appealing.

  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    15 mins ago

    Looking at my MLs and content creators it looks almost an exact even split of AM Moyes vs AM Slot.

    Very interesting. This is gonna be a hugely swingy week.

    1. Feanor
      • 15 Years
      8 mins ago

      I just changed from Moyes to Slot in Challenge

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would never put the keys to mine codpiece in the fruit bowl!

    3. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Last merseyside derby at goodison to decide it all. Will be crazy

  8. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Only 2 people in my mini league played AssMan out of 11.

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      lol one took a hit for slot>moyes xD

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Baps Hunter?

        1. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          lol no

    2. Eightball
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      It's just a rubbish chip imo. I hope it's not back next season or at least not in the guise.

      1. Odikostar
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        Why is it rubbish? To complex?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          It's going to wreck head to heads and cup games

          It cuts across the FPL grain

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            No point in MLs or cups with this chip.

        2. Eightball
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          The whole idea of chips is to try and increase engagement in the game especially this time of the season when numbers tend to drop off. I think this chip is many too complicated for most casuals and is likely to have the opposite effect. The chip is also VERY powerful and creates huge huge variance. This could easily be season defining. I don't especially like that you have to factor in a good chunk of your budget and that it takes up one player from a team either. The game was so good because it was beautifully simple and this feels like they are going away from that. You end up spending waaaay too much time thinking about this stupid game haha

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      i didnt in the end either

      May do it next week.

      Think Bournemouth will be a high-scoring score draw.

      I just didnt like the Moyes pick at all

      I just put down my prediction of the game.

      Liverpool draw win.

      Everton Win/draw (0-0) Lose. Have three Liverpool. Didn't like it. what back a evertone win with triple Liverpool. Kinda of didnt make sense

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Moyes is the elite pick!

        Open Controls
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I honestly think Everton could lose both games.

  9. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    I have two major differentials this week. Ait Nouri at 0.7% and Szoboszlai at 1.5%. Who are your lowest owned starters?

    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Colwill (3.0%) & Bruno (6.1%)

    2. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sbozo
      TAA cap
      Elanga

    3. Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Martinelli 3.3%

    4. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ndiaye 6.7%

    5. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      4,5% Greaves. But how many of those are starting him? Probably less than 1%

  10. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    I’m going to be fuming for the rest of the season for taking out Wood and benching Elanga today aren’t I

    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

    2. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      You didn’t?

      1. ididnt
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Wood > Ndiaye to fund Slot. Elanga V Amad felt like a coin toss.

    3. Captain Mal
        3 mins ago

        I benched Ouattara's hat trick last week.

    4. The Red Devil
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      oh christopher! we shall meet again in the middle of march for your lovely run from GW29!

    5. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Anyone else holding wood right now?

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Till I’m dead

        1. Sun God Nika
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Rival sold for gakpo
          So will see who gains

    6. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nice start Pedro off 1 pter

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Things you love to see

    7. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Newcastle team unchanged

      By account

    8. Thanos
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Pedro and Mitoma off

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Surrender.... white flags.... ceasefire.

    9. mookie
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Elite 1000 DGW25 template.

      Pickford - 49,5% EO

      TAA - 97,4%
      Gabriel - 59%
      Mykolenko - 47,5%

      Salah - 215,3%
      Palmer - 99,3%
      Mbeumo - 68,5%
      Rogers - 55,7%

      Isak - 91,4%
      Ndiaye - 56,8%
      Pedro - 52,5%

      Most bought:
      Ndiaye +549
      Pickford +409
      Mbeumo +365

      Most sold:
      Eze -241
      Raya -190
      DCL -163

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        It's DGW24?

        1. mookie
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Yeah, DGW24.

      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Alisson was sold by 51 managers, Konate by 23, VVD by 29, Diaz by 12 and Gakpo by 52.
        Only 16,7% played TC on Salah.

      3. Odikostar
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Wonder how many played pedro

    10. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      I can only see some team news for 3pm not all…

    11. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pedro is a little like DCL as a pick

      Just avoid it

      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Out for me this week

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Might go to fodder

          Or Diaz to a doubler if I want Slott for gw25

          1. Sgt. Schultz
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Wissa a consideration

        2. Sgt. Schultz
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          they'll tempt u with GW26 Sou. but don't give in. Transfer OUT

    12. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pedro 1 pt
      Maybe should of stuck with original plan
      No manager, Pedro to ndiaye instead of gakpo out!

    13. Captain Mal
        5 mins ago

        Pedro to Ndiaye already a success.
        It's the small victories that count.

      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        5 mins ago

        Pedro last 4: 1, 2, 1, 1

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          I knew it was an avoid when I got him in

      • Atimis
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I just have that reflection, there's an extreme monetization of the FPL right now, yet the best they have came up with is a crappy chip, while not fixing price changes or making more players viable options or BPS system more reasonable and clear, etc. Quality of the people behind the game is really poor.

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          What did you play in the end? I went.tc salah

          1. Atimis
            • 8 Years
            just now

            TC Salah o/

        2. Ze_Austin
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Two questions: how does FPL make money, and how has that changed in their extreme monetization?

          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            They make millions form adverts.

        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          It would be quite easy to label the person who decided on this chip

          But I guess they wanted to be different...

          It will put off the less engaged too

          Price changes seem to work fine tho.

        4. Odikostar
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          I think the chip makes this period very exciting, and could go all sorts of ways with points.

          I don’t see much problem with price changes

      • The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        How are Pedro owners feeling?

      • Atimis
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Kept advising to sell Pedro for weeks now, should create a patreon lol

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          You'd certainly put the hours in!

      • RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        I am dreading the “Brighton G” post…….

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          They won't score.

        2. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          just now

          An Aina own goal would be good.

      • have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Get that brace Wood!

      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Forest winning this is really good.

        Means that if Fulham double next week, they will have the table bonus. So if Liverpool are somehow unable to beat Spurs in the league cup semi, I'll happily use an FT for Slot > Silva.

