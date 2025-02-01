Before Liverpool and Everton get their Gameweek 24 double-headers underway, there’s the small matter of Nottingham Forest v Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kick-off at the City Ground is at 12:30 GMT.

A win for the hosts brings them level on points with Arsenal again, at least until Sunday’s clash at the Emirates.

It might not be easy: only the top two have lost fewer matches than Brighton this season.

The Tricky Trees and the Seagulls drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture, with Chris Wood among the goalscorers.

He starts for Forest this afternoon in a side containing two changes from the 5-0 thrashing by Bournemouth.

Morato and, starting his first league match since Gameweek 1, the fit-again Danilo come into the side.

Ryan Yates and Jota Silva drop to the bench.

Brighton’s team news is interesting and potentially a boost to the hopes of Wood’s owners in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), as the Seagulls are missing both central midfielders from Gameweek 23: Yasin Ayari and Carlos Baleba.

Brajan Gruda also drops to the bench as Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter and Jack Hinshelwood get recalls.

From the teamsheet, it looks like Rutter is lining up alongside Hinshelwood in midfield – although Fabian Hurzeler may have other plans.

LINE-UPS

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Morato, Williams, Anderson, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Sangare, Awoniyi, Dominguez, Moreno, Jota, Yates, Sosa, Boly.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Lamptey, Hinshelwood, Rutter, Minteh, Joao Pedro, Mitoma, Welbeck.

Subs: Rushworth, Webster, Gruda, Adingra, Gomez, Ferguson, O’Riley, McConville, Knight.

