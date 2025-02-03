Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 26: Scout Notes

Fantasy EFL’s Double Gameweek 26 has seen 97 goals scored across the country and we’ve still got five blockbuster games in store.

Here are the top lessons we’ve learned from Double Gameweek 26’s action across the three divisions. Please note that this will mainly focus on the teams playing twice, with a short section mentioning those that featured once.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26: CHAMPIONSHIP

Seventh heaven for Leeds United

Well, it wasn’t a bad day for Leeds fans, right? The Whites put seven past Cardiff City at Elland Road, extending their lead at the top of the table and banking nine points for 6.1% of Fantasy managers. It was their biggest league win since the early 1970s!

Daniel James (M) stole the headlines, scoring (+6) and providing a hat-trick of assists (+9) to return 19 points. Junior Firpo (D) also provided a trio of assists and returned 16 points for 5% – eight more than Jayden Bogle (D).

Meanwhile, Ao Tanaka (M) set one up and made four interceptions (+8) to score 14 points – credit to those who selected him. Joel Piroe (F) bagged a brace (+10) and Brenden Aaronson (M) joined in too, providing 14 and nine points respectively.

A remarkable all-round display from the most offensively proficient team in the EFL, seeing six different players get on the scoresheet. They travel to Coventry City on Wednesday, hoping to extend their unbeaten run to 13. If you didn’t pick any Leeds players, you may be based behind your sofa!

Burnley’s formidable defence

From one remarkable side to another, Burnley reached eight consecutive clean sheets in their 0-0 at Portsmouth – this scored five points for 12.4%. CJ Egan-Riley (D) secured 11 points for his defensive efforts – the most of either side – as Maxime Esteve (D) reached 10 points, taking him to 202 for the season! James Trafford (G) has now kept 20 clean sheets in 29 for the Clarets, returning 181 points. In total, they’ve kept 21 of them in 30 games, just four short of matching QPR’s record of 25.

However, from an attacking perspective, Scott Parker’s side is still struggling, despite 14 shots. In their last five games, they’ve scored six times and five came in the trip to Plymouth Argyle. Tuesday has them at home to 16th-placed Oxford United, who they – of course – drew 0-0 with in the reverse fixture!

Oxford maintain unbeaten record

Following on nicely, the U’s maintained their unbeaten run under Gary Rowett to nine games with a 1-1 draw at home against Bristol City. However, the circumstances were disappointing.

Greg Leigh (D) opened the scoring to bag eight points, the most of any from the hosts. However, Mark Sykes (M) equalised just minutes later for the visitors, banking 11 points. Notably, Bristol City were without Joe Williams (M) for the majority of the game due to an early red card (-3) and Ross McCrorie (D) was sent off late into the second half.

Credit to the nine-man Robins for hanging on and gaining a point. Although the U’s defenders looked they were primed for returns, Ciaron Brown (D) secured four points, while Michal Helik (D), backed by 2.5%, only had one.

QPR lose to the Lions

Disappointingly, backed by 3.9%, QPR suffered a 2-1 loss at London rivals Millwall. Amid the omission of Jimmy Dunne (D) with speculation around his future, Steve Cook (D) was called upon to replace the centre-back. Aaron Connolly (F) opened the scoring for the hosts after less than a minute before Alfie Lloyd (F) scored his second goal for the R’s in 19 matches – albeit only starting three of those.

Yet Wolves loanee Luke Cundle (M) scored what turned out to be the winner for Millwall in the 25th minute, bagging eight points. Most impressively, Tristan Crama (D) continued his impressive form and brought eight points to 0.8% of managers, assisting the opening goal. Millwall are now unbeaten in four games and six four points adrift from the play-offs.

Up next, QPR host Blackburn Rovers, who won 4-0 at MATRADE Loftus Road last season.

Coventry keep flying under Frank Lampard

It’s been an impressive start for Coventry City under their new boss, making it four straight wins with an away victory at Swansea City.

The Sky Blues had Ellis Simms (F) and Brandon Thomas-Asante (F), backed by just 0.3%, get on the scoresheet – bagging eight and 11 points respectively. Milan Van Ewijk (D) maintained his impressive form, providing eight points for 4.7%. Nevertheless, the Swans are yet to win in 2025 and have lost four in a row.

Coventry will be trying to make it five wins on the spin and dent Leeds’ title hopes on Wednesday. They beat them 2-1 last season and will be hoping to gatecrash the play-offs, which they’re now just four points off.

Blackburn beat rivals

On Friday night, Blackburn defeated Preston 2-1 in the Lancashire derby to win bragging rights.

Makhtar Gueye (F) opened the scoring for the hosts (+5), his third goal in 29, banking seven points for 0.7%. However, Todd Cantwell (M) converted from the penalty-spot (+6) in his 22-minute cameo to also return seven.

Their highest scorer was Dominic Hyam (D), who contributed at both ends by assisting the winner. Rovers have now won nine of 16 games at home, securing 29 points in front of their faithful.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26: LEAGUE TWO

Morecambe ‘rocket’ up the table

As suggested in our piece for the EFL, don’t write off Morecambe! The Shrimps may have sat bottom of the pyramid going into their game but Derek Adams’ side bagged a 4-2 victory against Fleetwood Town in the Lancashire derby!

James Bolton (D) maintained his excellent form for the visitors and scored 11 points, equalising (+7) and scoring big despite conceding four goals (-2). Matty Virtue (M) also bagged double-digits for the Cod Army.

However, the Shrimps proved too strong and goals from Callum Cooke (M), a brace for Andy Dallas (F) and Marcus Dackers (F) saw them put four past Jay Lynch (G). Providing they win against Newport County on Tuesday, they’ll leapfrog Tranmere Rovers into 22nd place and avoid the drop zone – for now.

Salford draw with division leaders

The Ammies were cruising to an impressive 2-0 away victory at league leaders Walsall before a late Danny Johnson (F) double made it 2-2 – bagging 12 points for his efforts.

Despite letting their lead slip, the draw keeps them firmly in the play-off hunt, currently three points away. Hakeeb Adelakun (F) provided a goal and assist, making it four goal contributions in five, to bank 10 points. Cole Stockton (F) scored his eighth in 24 games.

Despite conceding two, Stephan Negru (D) made 16 clearances (+5) to return seven points for 0.2%.

Up next, Salford face 16th-placed Bromley at The Peninsula Stadium, hoping to keep the pressure on sixth-placed Bradford City.

Bromley’s woes continue

The Ravens have now lost four of five games [in all competitions], being defeated 2-0 by Grimsby Town.

Despite being selected by 4.3%, the highest of either side, Michael Cheek (F) couldn’t deliver the goods and only scored three points, his fourth-straight blank. The Grimsby defence was strong, as Cameron McJannet (D), Doug Tharme (D) and Harvey Rodgers (D) all secured double-digits.

Although the threat of relegation isn’t a concern, they’ll be determined to turn their form around at Salford and secure three points.

Exiles defeat the bluebirds

Newport County made it six wins in 12 at Rodney Parade, defeating Barrow 1-0, courtesy of a Kyle Cameron (D) own-goal.

Defenders Matthew Baker (D), Anthony Driscoll-Glennon (D) and Cameron Evans (D) all scored 11 points, while James Clarke (D) joined them on double-digits. It was their seventh clean sheet in 27, and although Barrow dominated possession and took 15 total shots, they couldn’t come up with the goods.

The Exiles are aiming for two wins from two in Double Gameweek 26 when they host Morecambe.

SINGLE GAMEWEEK HIGHLIGHTS

Furthermore, there were some eye-catching displays from sides with just one match in Gameweek 26.

Jay Stansfield delivers the goods

Birmingham City made it 13 unbeaten, courtesy of a Jay Stansfield (F) brace for 2.5%, defeating Rotherham United 2-1. The striker now has 14 goals and two assists in 21, totalling 124 points. At home, the Blues have won 10 of 13 and are yet to lose, scoring 22 and conceding seven.

They host 24th-placed Cambridge United in Double Gameweek 27, winners just once in 14 matches on the road. Targeting Chris Davies’ side seems a great idea, even if they do only feature once.

Wrexham leave it late

The Red Dragons won their fourth match in 13 away games, overcoming Crawley Town 2-1. Matty James (M) scored in the opening minute and made three interceptions (+6) to return 14 points, although Bradley Ibrahim (M) levelled in the 90th minute, expecting to see the point earned.

However, Elliot Lee (M) popped up deep into stoppage time to snatch all three points for the Welsh outfit. Notably, new signings Jay Rodriguez (F) and Sam Smith (F) started up front together and will be hoping to form a strong partnership.

Phil Parkinson’s side face Northampton Town (A) in Gameweek 28 and miss out in Gameweek 27 due to Leyton Orient’s FA Cup commitments.

Notts County remain unbeaten

Finally, the Magpies made it five unbeaten, with an impressive victory away at Gillingham. Nicholas Tsaroulla (D) and David McGoldrick (F) scored a quickfire double to bag all three points for the visitors. The striker has 13 goals and three assists in 25 this season, returning 130 points.

They take on Morecambe (H) in Gameweek 27 and will be looking to leapfrog Doncaster Rovers in second place with 52 points.