29
29 Comments
  1. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Munoz
    Salah Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Rogers
    Isak Pedro

    (Fabianski Castagne Ndiaye Greaves)

    1 FT and £0.2m ITB

    1) Roll the FT
    2) Bruno & Pedro > O.Dango & Watkins (-4)
    3) TAA & Pedro > Kerkez & Gakpo (-4)

    1. Tazah
      • 7 Years
      just now

      1

  2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    44 mins ago

    Been away from FPL for a short while, TAA looking like he is out?

    1. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      No, he trained. Could be rested, but could start.

      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  3. Udogie-style
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Hi guys, bit stuck on what to do here. Want to get AM out the way and play it this week, but no funds for the manager. Current options would be:
    A) AM on Emery, Flekken to Areola for free (Verbruggen is other keeper)
    B) AM on Emery, Verbruggen to Areola for free
    C) AM on Emery, Sarr to Outtara for free (which frees up funds also to move AM to Iraola GW26, but causes benching headached - Wood, Isak or Outtara)
    D) AM on Iraola - play him for 3 weeks, Sarr to Outtara for free (same benching headache as above, but avoids having to use any further AM transfers)

    I don't like the benching headache, but going immediately for Iraola appeals to me for convenience. For one week only the much easier transfer is A or B, but then I have to take a hit in GW26 to get Iraola. With City losing last night, their confidence is probably rock-bottom so Isak could do well, meaning only option for bench would be Wood?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      D would be my choice

      Emery AM and Areola dont give me enough confidence.

      1. Udogie-style
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Cheers.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      C - roll the dice on 2 games in 25 and potential table bonus (home fixture for Villa v Liverpool)

  4. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    32 mins ago

    Gordon to
    A)Kluivert
    B)Rogers

    1. Tazah
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  5. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Currently have 6 players for GW29. 4 transfers until then gets me to 10. Save the FH?

    Henderson
    TAA Saliba* Hall
    Salah Palmer* Gordon Rogers
    Isak Gakpo Wood*

    Cahill Enzo* O’Shea* Harwood*

    1. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I just realised I have the same amount, but my feeling is I don't want to rip my team apart just for that week. Too much invested money to lose on players I'd want back.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Quality over quantity with BGWs

  6. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    20 mins ago

    aargh - I hate this AM chip having 3 week lock out of other chips, but it also takes up transfers to play it optimally.

    Diaz > Dango - for a 4pt hit (frees up funds and opens Pool position)
    Bring in Slot this week

    GW26 Use another transfer on AM as per Zophar article

    GW27, 28 & 29 - 3 transfers to bring my 5 GW29 blankers (Salah, TAA, Rogers, Isak, Munoz) down to 3 for the bench, so that leaves just 1 transfer to deal with injuries across GW25>29 or make another AM switch in GW27.

    WC GW30 to sort out the mess.

  7. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    So, I have 3x Liverpool, no Villa and AM Moyes active. 0.6 ITB and 1FT

    Pickford
    TAA Robinson Mykolenko
    Palmer Salah Gordon Mbuemo
    Mateta Gakpo Isak

    Fab Enzo Mazaroui VDB

    A) Moyes to Emery
    B) Moyes to Emery and Gordon to Rogers -4pts
    C) Moyes to Emery, Gordon and Enzo to Kluivert and Rogers (benching headache though) -8pts
    D) Something else

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Probably just Moyes to Emery assuming no FH29.

  8. JohhnyChimpo
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Bench Wood or Mbeumo for GW25? Currently starting Rogers, Salah, Palmer, Mbuemo, Kluivert, Isak and Gakpo

  9. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    I need to get rid of Rogers after next weeks Double but who to get in GW26?

    A) Semenyo
    B) Dango
    C) Amad

    Already have 2 Bournemouth (Kluivert and Kerkez)

    1. Nolberto Solano
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      B - I'm actually contemplating moving from Amad to Dango!

      1. The Polymath
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Isn't Amad up against Ipswich, Leicester and Everton in 3 of the next 4 after this week?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          They just struggled to beat Leicester with a full strength team and an offside goal

  10. Nolberto Solano
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    Any advice welcome for my team this week (1 FT). If Watkins and TAA are passed fit to start GW25, then I will be looking at one of the below options (not using FH in GW29):

    A) Roll FT
    B) Amad -> Dango
    C) Hall & Enzo -> Huijsen & Dango (-4) - bench Ndiaye, Huijsen
    D) Hall & Amad -> Huijsen & Rogers (-4) - bench Huijsen

    AM activated in GW24 - Slot

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Munoz
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Amad
    Isak Watkins Ndiaye

    SUBS: Fabianski Mykolenko Enzo Hall

  11. Muscout
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Gw34 likely to have way more blanks than 29?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Likely yes

  12. lespaul
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    I don't understand why the blank gw % for 2 teams combined is less than 100%? Anyone?

    1. lespaul
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Oh I see it's not the 5th round fixture that blanks it's the quarter finals

  13. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    My team is heavy on newcastle, palace & liverpool - do you think I am boxed into a FH in 29?

    Current team with 2FT's. I will need to use both this week to get Emery as AM for 26 as chip is live and on Moyes at the moment.

    Henderson
    Robinson / TAA / Gabriel
    Palmer / Salah / Rogers / Mbuemo
    Isak / Mateta / Gakpo

    Fabianski / Amad / Davis / Cucurella

  14. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Play one this week please:

    A. Wissa (whu)
    B. Kluivert (sou)
    C. Gordon (mci)

