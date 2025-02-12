110
Jobs February 12

Want to work for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

110 Comments
Share

The January transfer window may be shut but we at Fantasy Football Scout are still in the market for a couple of new signings!

We are looking to add two new recruits to our growing team: a Marketing Manager and a Developer.

If you fit the descriptions below, we’d love to hear from you. Please drop us a line with your CV at jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Marketing Manager

Job Description 

The Marketing Manager will lead and implement the marketing strategy at Fantasy Football Scout. They will work alongside the existing team to evolve our core strategy (a mix of existing channels and external promotion) and manage the advertising campaigns across all platforms. The right candidate will have experience in subscription marketing, online/search marketing and enjoy both data correlation and creative briefs.

They will come up with creative advertising campaigns and work with our graphic designers to make these come to life, then track and monitor the impact of the campaigns and feed the results back to line managers. They should also be reactive to the market and be aware of the campaigns of our competitors. Fantasy football knowledge could be useful but is not essential.  

The product manager will have responsibilities for all Fantasy Football Scout marketing channels including:

  • www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk site (and sister sites)
  • The Fantasy Football Scout App
  • Social Media including – X, Instragram, Facebook and TikTok 
  • Google Advertising 
  • YouTube Advertising 
Job Summary 

Fantasy Football Scout is a multi-platform digital media company focusing on fantasy football games, with articles, news, tips, and tools to help fantasy managers improve and enjoy their hobby.  With the fantasy sports industry valued at $22bn, and over 10m playing the English Premier League fantasy game, Fantasy Football Scout’s collection of websites, channels and assets are engaging diverse audiences and communities and is the strong leader in a growing industry.

The aim of Fantasy Football Scout is to enhance the experience of players through:

  • Daily articles on all aspects of Fantasy Football
  • Daily videos discussing Fantasy Football
  • Expert analysis of captains, strategy, and team news
  • Live coverage of weekly press conferences
  • Latest football news
  • Fully functional Members Area packed with Opta data
  • Discussion with other users and Members

The marketing manager will work closely with the General Manager and CEO to drive sign-ups across all Fantasy Football Scout platforms but with a clear ultimate focus on increasing membership sign-ups on site.

The Marketing Manager will create innovative marketing campaigns to showcase the many strengths of the company. They will track data, manage spend and make tweaks and adaptations to the campaigns to ensure maximum returns for the spend. 

They will have access to a graphic designer who they will need to provide ideas and briefs for and then work alongside to tweak to ensure maximum returns. 

Responsibilities and duties 
  • Create and manage marketing campaigns across the season to drive traffic and membership sign-ups
  • Track and capture data from campaigns (via existing and/or new systems)
  • Work alongside the existing team of freelancers and graphic designers
  • Liaise with Editorial, Social and Video to provide graphics and campaign instructions
  • Oversee marketing spending with a view to maximising return on investment
  • Work with the Product Manager to evolve the funnel and sign-up process in line with best marketing practices
  • Liaise with the Enthusiast Gaming subscription marketing team and feed back to line managers and team
Salary 

Starting Salary: £TBC

Benefits
  • Flexible working
  • Basic Contributory Pension Scheme 
  • Unlimited Discretionary Time Off Plan (base 28 days)
  • Regular team meetings and events 

Developer

Job Description 

The new developer will become part of our growing Tech Department. They will work under the Product Manager with responsibilities for maintaining and developing all aspects of the business including the website, app and Members Area. 

The successful candidate will need the following skills:

  • MySQL
  • PHP
  • WordPress
  • React / Next JS
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • SASS
  • Tailwind CSS
  • Javascript
  • RESTful APIs
  • Git version control

Additional preferable skills include:

  • Confidence accessing and managing Ubuntu servers using the command line
  • React Native
  • Supabase
  • Stripe
  • PayPal
  • AWS
  • Understanding of SEO
  • Linode
  • Performance optimisation
Job Summary 

Fantasy Football Scout is a multi-platform digital media company focusing on fantasy football, with articles, news, tips, and tools to help fantasy managers be better at fantasy football.

With the fantasy sports industry valued at $22bn, and over 10m playing the English Premier League fantasy game, Fantasy Football Scout’s collection of websites, channels, and assets are engaging diverse audiences and communities and is the strong leader in a growing industry.

The aim of Fantasy Football Scout is to enhance the Fantasy Football experience of members through:

  • Daily articles on all aspects of Fantasy Football
  • Daily videos discussing Fantasy Football
  • Expert analysis of captains, strategy, and team news
  • Live coverage of weekly press conferences
  • Latest football news
  • Fully functional Members Area packed with Opta data
  • Discussions with other users and Members
Responsibilities and duties 
  • Maintain and support the current tech offering across all platforms 
  • Develop and build new tools and upgrades for the website and Members Area 
  • Work in a team environment and use Jira/Trello to track progress
  • Deal with confidential information
  • Feedback to line managers and in team meetings 
Salary 

Starting Salary: £30k-40k

Benefits
  • Flexible working
  • Basic Contributory Pension Scheme 
  • Unlimited Discretionary Time Off Plan (base 28 days)
  • Regular team meetings and events 
110 Comments Post a Comment
  1. notlob legin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    In respect to the article - thanks but no

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm even under qualified for a fantasy job !

      Open Controls
    2. Evasivo
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Agreed. Cannot give my rationale here without a ban probably

      Open Controls
    3. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Regular team meetings under benefits made me chuckle.

      Open Controls
  2. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Slot Salah(c) Virgil Ndiaye & Beto all present and correct. 3-3 would be great!

    Open Controls
  3. Yes Ndidi
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Before it all kicks off:
    0.1ITB, 2FT, all chips bar TC in hand.
    Thinking this might be the best opportunity to activate AM, but need to generate funds

    1. Hall > Castagne, AM Emery (a blanker for a starter in 29)
    2. Bruno > Rogers, AM Emery ( a starter for a blanker in 29 & benching headache this week, but Rogers doubles!)
    3. Forget the DGW, forget AM until later and stick with this.

    Alisson (Muric)
    Gabriel Kerkez Milenkovic (Hall Myko)
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Kluivert (Bruno)
    Isak Gakpo Wood

    Have 10 already in place for 29, will ride out 34 as well, planning FH & BB in the late doubles.

    Open Controls
  4. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah pen miss and Pickford pen save will do

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.