Want to work for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

The January transfer window may be shut but we at Fantasy Football Scout are still in the market for a couple of new signings!

We are looking to add two new recruits to our growing team: a Marketing Manager and a Developer.

If you fit the descriptions below, we’d love to hear from you. Please drop us a line with your CV at jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Marketing Manager

Job Description

The Marketing Manager will lead and implement the marketing strategy at Fantasy Football Scout. They will work alongside the existing team to evolve our core strategy (a mix of existing channels and external promotion) and manage the advertising campaigns across all platforms. The right candidate will have experience in subscription marketing, online/search marketing and enjoy both data correlation and creative briefs.



They will come up with creative advertising campaigns and work with our graphic designers to make these come to life, then track and monitor the impact of the campaigns and feed the results back to line managers. They should also be reactive to the market and be aware of the campaigns of our competitors. Fantasy football knowledge could be useful but is not essential.

The product manager will have responsibilities for all Fantasy Football Scout marketing channels including:

www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk site (and sister sites)

The Fantasy Football Scout App

Social Media including – X, Instragram, Facebook and TikTok

Google Advertising

YouTube Advertising

Job Summary

Fantasy Football Scout is a multi-platform digital media company focusing on fantasy football games, with articles, news, tips, and tools to help fantasy managers improve and enjoy their hobby. With the fantasy sports industry valued at $22bn, and over 10m playing the English Premier League fantasy game, Fantasy Football Scout’s collection of websites, channels and assets are engaging diverse audiences and communities and is the strong leader in a growing industry.

The aim of Fantasy Football Scout is to enhance the experience of players through:

Daily articles on all aspects of Fantasy Football

Daily videos discussing Fantasy Football

Expert analysis of captains, strategy, and team news

Live coverage of weekly press conferences

Latest football news

Fully functional Members Area packed with Opta data

Discussion with other users and Members

The marketing manager will work closely with the General Manager and CEO to drive sign-ups across all Fantasy Football Scout platforms but with a clear ultimate focus on increasing membership sign-ups on site.

The Marketing Manager will create innovative marketing campaigns to showcase the many strengths of the company. They will track data, manage spend and make tweaks and adaptations to the campaigns to ensure maximum returns for the spend.

They will have access to a graphic designer who they will need to provide ideas and briefs for and then work alongside to tweak to ensure maximum returns.

Responsibilities and duties

Create and manage marketing campaigns across the season to drive traffic and membership sign-ups

Track and capture data from campaigns (via existing and/or new systems)

Work alongside the existing team of freelancers and graphic designers

Liaise with Editorial, Social and Video to provide graphics and campaign instructions

Oversee marketing spending with a view to maximising return on investment

Work with the Product Manager to evolve the funnel and sign-up process in line with best marketing practices

Liaise with the Enthusiast Gaming subscription marketing team and feed back to line managers and team

Salary

Starting Salary: £TBC

Benefits

Flexible working

Basic Contributory Pension Scheme

Unlimited Discretionary Time Off Plan (base 28 days)

Regular team meetings and events

Developer

Job Description

The new developer will become part of our growing Tech Department. They will work under the Product Manager with responsibilities for maintaining and developing all aspects of the business including the website, app and Members Area.

The successful candidate will need the following skills:

MySQL

PHP

WordPress

React / Next JS

HTML

CSS

SASS

Tailwind CSS

Javascript

RESTful APIs

Git version control

Additional preferable skills include:

Confidence accessing and managing Ubuntu servers using the command line

React Native

Supabase

Stripe

PayPal

AWS

Understanding of SEO

Linode

Performance optimisation

Job Summary

Responsibilities and duties

Maintain and support the current tech offering across all platforms

Develop and build new tools and upgrades for the website and Members Area

Work in a team environment and use Jira/Trello to track progress

Deal with confidential information

Feedback to line managers and in team meetings

Salary

Starting Salary: £30k-40k

Benefits