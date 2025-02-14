Gameweek 25 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at the Amex Stadium, where Brighton and Hove Albion meet Chelsea in an 8pm GMT kick-off.

The two sides met last weekend in the FA Cup when goals from Georginio Rutter and Karou Mitoma earned the Seagulls a 2-1 win.

Both Rutter and Mitoma start for Brighton on Friday, as Fabian Hurzeler makes just one change to his starting XI.

Adam Webster comes in for Lewis Dunk, who misses out after picking up a rib injury.

Joao Pedro remains on the bench after not starting last week.

As for Chelsea, Filip Jorgensen, Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez and Noni Madueke all return to Enzo Maresca’s starting line-up.

The four players to make way from the FA Cup are Robert Sanchez, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury Hall and Jadon Sancho.

With Nicolas Jackson sidelined for 6-8 weeks, Christopher Nkunku gets the nod up front but expect to see lots of fluid movement between him and Cole Palmer.

LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Veltman, van Hecke, Webster, Lamptey, Baleba, Hinshelwood, Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma, Welbeck

Subs: Rushworth, Gruda, J Pedro, Adingra, Cashin, Gomez, Ayari, Wieffer, O’Riley

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Nkunku

Subs: Sanchez, Acheampong, Tosin, Anselmino, James, Amougou, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, George

