  1. SomeoneKnows
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Thoughts on the following transfer plans?

    GW26: Gordon > Kluivert
    GW27: Rogers > Amad
    GW28: Roll FT
    GW29: Gakpo > Cunha
    GW30: Amad > Gordon

    GW29 team will be:

    Sels
    Timber, Kerkez, Robinson, HB
    Palmer, Mbeumo, Kluivert, Ouattara
    Cunha, Wood

    (Fabianski, Salah, Isak, TAA)

    1. SomeoneKnows
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      I meant Ouattara instead of Amad

    2. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'm thinking similar but might sell Trent to have some more money on the pitch.

  2. Cluckfuster
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who are the assistant managers to target for GW26?

    Currently have Emery, but no fixtures seem to be clearly onesided enough for me to swap him out.

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Table bonus as it stands in 26:

      Leicester to beat Brentford
      West Ham to beat Arsenal
      Wolves to beat Bournemouth
      Ipswich to beat Spurs (5)
      Saints to beat Brighton
      Possibly Man City to beat Liverpool!

