Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Crystal Palace and Everton.
The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 15 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
CRYSTAL PALACE
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Crystal Palace
|24
|30
|-2
|DWWLW
|15th
|Everton
|24
|27
|-5
|LWWWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):