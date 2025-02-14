Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Crystal Palace and Everton.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 15 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

CRYSTAL PALACE

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Crystal Palace 24 30 -2 DWWLW 15th Everton 24 27 -5 LWWWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



