Arsenal, Bournemouth and West Ham United assets are on our differentials radar in Gameweek 25.

At the time of writing, these three players all have an ownership of 5.0% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

LEANDRO TROSSARD

FPL ownership: 2.8%

2.8% Price: £6.8m

£6.8m GW25-29 fixtures: lei | WHU | nfo | mun | CHE

With three attacking returns in his last four appearances and a plum away fixture at Leicester City, we’ve opted to include Leandro Trossard (£6.8m) among our trio of differentials.

Mikel Arteta’s men travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday to take on the Foxes, a side who have suffered eight defeats in their last nine matches.

They have also conceded in 17 successive Premier League games, so given those vulnerabilities at the back, Trossard and Arsenal look well-placed to capitalise.

Kai Havertz (£7.8m) will, of course, miss the remainder of the season after suffering a hamstring injury in Dubai, joining Gabriel Jesus (£6.6m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) on the sidelines.

It leaves Arteta’s attacking resources significantly depleted, but in turn, creates an opportunity for Trossard to become the main man, potentially playing as an out-of-position centre-forward, with Ethan Nwaneri (£4.5m) and Raheem Sterling (£6.7m) flanking him:

Trossard’s recent underlying stats certainly indicate he has the potential to deliver both goals and assists. The Belgian has produced 14 shots and eight key passes in his last six starts, including six Opta-defined ‘big chances created’.

Arteta will hope that those numbers will immediately translate to an end product for the trip to Leicester, a fixture that looks incredibly appealing, even taking into account those aforementioned injuries.

Furthermore, the Gunners host West Ham United in Gameweek 26 and also have a guaranteed fixture in Blank Gameweek 29, so Trossard is surely a player worthy of consideration.

DEAN HUIJSEN

FPL ownership: 4.5%

4.5% Price: £4.4m

£4.4m GW25-29 fixtures: sou | WOL | bha | tot | BRE

While Milos Kerkez (£5.0m) has been attracting the majority of transfer traffic in recent weeks, fellow Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen (£4.4m) could be worth a look as a cheaper alternative.

The Spanish centre-back, who is now a regular starter for Andoni Iraola’s side, has produced two goals, five clean sheets and 11 bonus points in his last 11 appearances.

In fact, Ola Aina (£5.4m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) are the only FPL defenders who have more bonus points to their name in 2024/25, despite playing just 1,277 minutes of football:

At 6ft 5in, Huijsen also carries a bit of attacking upside, a potentially significant factor with Southampton, who are bottom for set play chances conceded this season, up next.

Then it’s Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have conceded on more occasions from set plays than any other side in 2024/25.

Huijsen is currently sitting in just 4.5% of squads, and with the Cherries fixture list kind all the way up to Gameweek 35, including a guaranteed fixture at home to Brentford in Blank Gameweek 29, there’s a lot to like about Huijsen over the coming period.

JARROD BOWEN

FPL ownership: 2.9%

2.9% Price: £7.3m

£7.3m GW25-29 fixtures: BRE | ars | LEI | NEW | eve

With a home clash against Brentford on Saturday afternoon, West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen (£7.3m) is worth a look for our five-man midfields.

Playing as a striker, the fit-again England international produced his 12th attacking return of the season at Stamford Bridge last time out, generating three shots in the box and two key passes.

Bowen, who is priced at £7.3m, therefore looks worthy of a punt, with West Ham’s recent performances showing Graham Potter is adopting a more attacking approach than seen under Julen Lopetegui, which can only be good for his prospects.

As for Brentford, they rank bottom for total shots conceded in the last six Gameweeks.

Thomas Frank’s side have also picked up just eight points on their travels this season, making the match-up that little bit more favourable for West Ham.

The 2.9%-owned Bowen could prove to be a strong pick, then, bearing in mind the Hammers also have a favourable home fixture against Leicester in Gameweek 27, plus a confirmed trip to Goodison Park in Blank Gameweek 29.