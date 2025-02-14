250
250 Comments Post a Comment
  1. x.jim.x
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Goodbye Moyes, Gordon and Gakpo
    Hello Emery, Kluivert and Watkins

    Hope FPL's got me something nice for Vally's Day

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      ...or Dango and Slot instead? Hmm

      Open Controls
      1. RichieW
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ive done same 3 except Mbuemo instead of Gordon

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Jim has Wally been declared fit?

      Open Controls
  2. bobicek92
      8 mins ago

      considering the injury news, would you bench Gakpo or Wood?

      Open Controls
    • Tripleh123
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Which AM to bring in this week?

      1. Slot
      2. Emery

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        1

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Assuming you are not selling a Liverpool player then AM Slot

        Open Controls
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Leaning towards selling injured Ndiaye and taking the risk with Watkins.

      - Bruno to Dango/Kluivert (451)
      - Bruno and Ndiaye to Dango and Watkins (352 bench Robinson)

      AM24 Slot
      (WC30/31, TC32, BB33, FH34)
      2FT 0.4ITB
      Pickford
      Gabriel TAA Munoz Robinson
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Bruno
      Isak
      (Paulsen Pedro Ndiaye Greaves)

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Option two looks good

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          just now

          It's a risk and another transfer required later

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm also not high on Pedro starting due to FAC lineup last weekend

        Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pickford
      TAA Gabriel Munoz Kerkez
      Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers
      Isak Wood

      Stolar Amad Robinson Ndiaye

      0FT, 0.7M ITB

      Team good to go or should I play Amad over someone?

      Open Controls
    • Sergio Giorgini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Anyone know how Newcastle/Palace's double in GW32 affects their probability of a double in GW33/GW36?

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        33/36 will depend on their FA Cup progress

        Open Controls
    • choco27
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sell Gakpo, Buy Watkins for -4
      Yes or No?

      Open Controls
      1. Jafooli
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Just done it myself...

        Open Controls
      2. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yes. Just done it for free.

        Open Controls
    • Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      help please:

      A Bruno & Ndiaye to Nwareni and Watkins (-4)
      B Bruno & gakpo to trossard and watkins (-4)
      C just Bruno to trossard/Kluivert
      D save

      Open Controls
    • Coaly
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      2FT. Worth using one for either of:

      a) Wood to Watkins
      b) Winks to Outtara/Semenyo and play them over Wood

      ?

      Open Controls
    • RichieW
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hi Guys, would you drop anyone here for Amad?

      Pickford
      Trent Gabriel Munoz
      Salah Palmer Kluivert Rogers
      Isak Watkins Gakpo

      Flekken Amad Myko Greaves

      Open Controls
    • Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Would you rather have 0.4 extra in the bank or 8 more points

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        just now

        8pts

        Open Controls
      2. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        8 more points

        Open Controls
    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Right to bench Gakpo herewith doubts around his minutes?

      Pickford
      Virg, Muñoz, Milenkovic
      Salah, Palmer, Mbuemo, Bowen, Dango
      Isak, Wood

      Fab, Gakpo, Robinson, Tarkowski 0ft .2 itb

      Open Controls
    • ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Big bench headache:

      Which one to bench:

      A) Huijsen
      B) Gabriel
      C) Munoz
      D) Gordon
      E) Wissa

      Each of the above could easily haul so it’s a difficult one. Any ideas?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.