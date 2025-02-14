Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 16 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

LIVERPOOL

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 24 57 +35 DWWWD 17th Wolves 24 19 -18 LLLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



