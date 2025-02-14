Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 25 clash between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 16 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 25 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LIVERPOOL
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|24
|57
|+35
|DWWWD
|17th
|Wolves
|24
|19
|-18
|LLLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):