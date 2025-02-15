There’s one more Premier League fixture to come today: Crystal Palace v Everton.

Kick-off at Selhurst Park is at 17:30 GMT.

There’s no table bonus on offer for anyone who still has the Assistant Manager chip on David Moyes, as it’s 12th v 15th in south London.

Not everyone moved off the Everton boss following Double Gameweek 24: the Scot is still selected by 265,876 FPL managers, down from 416,252 in the previous Gameweek.

Moyes makes two changes from the midweek Merseyside derby, both enforced.

Abdoulaye Doucoure is suspended and Iliman Ndiaye is injured, so in come Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Harrison.

This is Alcaraz’s first Everton start since his loan move on deadline day.

Oliver Glasner makes three alterations to his team from Monday’s cup win over Doncaster Rovers.

Dean Henderson is back between the sticks after a run-out for deputy Matt Turner, while Jefferson Lerma comes back in for the benched Adam Wharton.

Ismaila Sarr returns from a virus to take the place of Daichi Kamada.

Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah both missed out on the FA Cup victory but are in the matchday squad here, albeit only as substitutes.

Eze was given a breather at Doncaster to give him extra time to rest up his niggling foot injury. Nketiah recovers from a twisted ankle.

Ben Chilwell is also on the bench for the hosts, so Tyrick Mitchell keeps his place.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Devenny, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Clyne, Kporha, Chilwell, Wharton, Kamada, Eze, Esse, Nketiah.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Alcaraz, Lindstrøm, Harrison, Beto.

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Keane, Young, Iroegbunam, Sherif, Dixon, Heath, Ebere.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.