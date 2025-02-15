143
143 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Wtf happened to Newcastle?!

    I was expecting Gordon/Isak to do well against that City back 4!

    0.39xG and just the 1 SoT

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      See my previous post

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Just like Ipswich record at Villa I guess

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        12 mins ago

        Haha just seen it.

        Horrible away record to City

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          Crazy bad. Makes sense to keep Isak, but Gordon was an easy sell this week I think (easy to say with hindsight I know)

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            Gordon is certainly a sell before GW29. Didn't mind keeping him against a supposedly poor City defence

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              6 mins ago

              Yeah I get it - I only sold cos I had no Bournemouth

              Open Controls
              1. JBG
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Wish I did the same

                Open Controls
    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      I signed their players.

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      They did nothing except 1 Isak chance and got thrashed

      Open Controls
  2. Dennis System
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Foden to Merino?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nwaneri

      Open Controls
      1. Dennis System
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Is he a mid??

        Open Controls
        1. Sgt. Schultz
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          yup

          Open Controls
        2. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Bargain £4.5m. guaranteed a 0.2m price rise this week

          Open Controls
  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Rogers > Nwaneri or Dango?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      The one playing CF

      Open Controls
  4. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Rubbish week so far except for Ethan, Kluivert & Wood

    Open Controls
  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Muñoz my favourite defender in FPL now, so attacking.

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Funny thing is he wasn’t that attacking at the start of the season when everyone had him lol

      Open Controls
  6. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Robinson always does well in the bonus doesn’t he

    Open Controls
    1. fusen
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Always

      Open Controls
    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Excellent. Only sold home to get money for attackers.

      One Slot AM is done may buy him back. Forest and Bournemouth defenders are offering nothing since I signed them - apart from last week where Milenkovic was first sub.

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Normally yes when they keep a CS. Not this GW, nowhere near the bonus with 5 bps

      Open Controls
  7. Apollo Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Reckon I can chase down an ML leader 68 points ahead when they have no chips left and I have all except AM?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      for sure, fh/bb/tc worth more than 68 points imo

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      yes, plenty of opportunities to maximise the chips in the upcoming blanks and doubles

      Open Controls
  8. Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Did Man Utd have four players injured in training this week?

    Just read an article that said Diallo, Collier, Ugarte and Mainoo are out after all were injured in training this week, without any elaboration on how bizarre that is.

    Open Controls
  9. Glasner Turtleneck FC
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Great, BBC trying to Jinx us - "David Moyes has lost all three of his managerial meetings with Oliver Glasner - twice against Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2021-22 Europa League and once against Crystal Palace in the Premier League last season while in charge at West Ham

    Open Controls
  10. EWH2020
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Squad looking a bit cooked. Any merit to WC this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Absolutely. I did mine the second week it was available. Unless you.could build up transfers to 5, then with the chips to come, why not?

      Open Controls
  11. JBG
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    That "highest points" team has to be the worst I've seen, so far.

    Open Controls
  12. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Hows that not a yellow?

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Hughes has to be one of the luckiest players this season, seen him escape so many YCs.

      Open Controls
  13. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    If I sell Palmer my team value allows this squad.

    Sels Flekken

    TAA Muñoz Robinson Kerkez Hall

    Salah Mbeumo Kluivert Dango Nwaneri

    Haaland Isak Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Not again Shirley
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Remember Palmer plays GW 29 and has 2 juicy home fixtures coming up.

      Open Controls
    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not convinced on Haaland back yet He still has an appalling conversion rate.

      Maybe see if he scores and they get past Madrid.

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      That looks like a benching headache every week to me

      Open Controls
    4. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      You are giving yourself four benching headaches every week. Even GK is a tough call on days like today.

      Open Controls
  14. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Pickford haul loading

    Open Controls
  15. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Lerma G

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ball out VAR

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Scrubbed but inconclusive VAR

        Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ruled out, but these two posts back-to-back are hilarious

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        How quickly game changes 🙂

        Pickford mega save out for corner

        Open Controls
  16. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Keep racking up those saves Pickford !

    Open Controls
  17. F4L
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    damn thats harsh

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      gotta go with the onfield decision on that

      Open Controls
  18. Glasner Turtleneck FC
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    lol - no close up on VAR

    Open Controls
  19. F4L
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    doesnt look like it went out?

    Open Controls
  20. putana
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    weird call by the linesman

    Open Controls
  21. x.jim.x
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Yer bird chants "f**k VAR" at Palace games on Valentine's weekend

    Open Controls
  22. F4L
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mateta twinkle toes

    Open Controls
  23. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Taylor needs his eyes testing

    Open Controls
  24. Manani
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    for next week:

    A. Marmoush
    B. Mbeumo (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Not exactly a great entry point for Marmoush against Liverpool

      Open Controls
    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      B. Mbeumo is due a haul/penalty kick

      Open Controls
  25. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Rogers v Ipswich

    0.62xG
    0.13xA
    4 chances created
    2 big chances missed

    Just the 2-pointer to show for it

    It would be nice to have another price rise before selling to one of Kluivert/Nwaneri/Merino

    Open Controls
  26. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Mitchell wont last long with crosses like that.

    Open Controls
  27. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Dango or Semenyo? Why?
    Thanks guys

    Open Controls
  28. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Hendo down

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.