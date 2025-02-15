Leicester v Arsenal team news: Nwaneri + Sterling start

Arsenal can reduce Liverpool’s lead to four points, for 24 hours at least, with a win at Leicester City this Saturday lunchtime.

The Foxes, meanwhile, can climb out of the bottom three with an unlikely victory over Mikel Arteta’s injury-hit side.

The clash at the King Power Stadium kicks off at 12.30pm GMT.

Most of Arsenal’s fitness concerns are in attack, with Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka joined on the sidelines by Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli over the last fortnight.

Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling join Leandro Trossard in the Gunners’ frontline as expected.

The side is otherwise unchanged from the EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle United.

Myles Lewis-Skelly continues to keep out Riccardo Calafiori at left-back.

Arteta does at least get Ben White back from injury: the erstwhile England international is among the substitutes.

Ruud van Nistelrooy also makes two changes from the side he last sent out, which was in the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Jamie Vardy and Victor Kristiansen are back from injury to take the places of Patson Daka and Luke Thomas.

Jannik Vestergaard is also fit but has to be content with a place on the bench. Caleb Okoli keeps his spot.

LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Hermansen, Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen, Ndidi, Soumare, Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid, Ayew, Vardy.

Subs: Stolarczyk, Coady, Winks, Mavididi, Daka, Skipp, Vestergaard, Coulibaly, Buonanotte.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Sterling, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Tierney, White, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Merino, Calafiori, Butler-Oyedeji.

