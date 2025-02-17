UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Scout Picks Matchday 10

Matchday 10 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy kicks off on Tuesday evening and, as usual, we’ve got our Scout Picks to bring you ahead of the deadline.

Remember, these selections are for the upcoming Matchday in isolation.

Goalkeepers

Having already kept 10 clean sheets in the Portuguese, Benfica could be a safe bet for defensive success this week. It also helps that they’ve kept shut-outs in successive Champions League matches. They’ll be hosting Monaco, making Anatoliy Trubin (€4.5m) a great option.

Looking at Wednesday, another home side we could look to is Paris Saint-Germain. The French giants comfortably edged Brest in the first leg – preventing a goal along the way – and there is no reason why they can’t repeat that. After a full rest in the latest league match, Gianluigi Donnarumma (€5.8m) should come straight back into the starting XI.

Defenders

Whilst doubling up on the Benfica defence could be an extremely effective way to be different, Nicolas Otamendi (€5.0m) offers much more than just clean sheet potential. As well as producing 14 and 17 ball recoveries on two previous Champions League occasions, the 37-year-old has also found the net twice in his previous four matches in all competitions.

A PSG double-up could also be rewarding if the clean sheet comes. Regardless of whether or not they keep one, Achraf Hakimi (€5.5m) can provide his own points via attacking contributions. The Moroccan has notched up 14 goal contributions throughout all matches, edging most defenders in Europe.

AC Milan looked out of sorts in their 1-0 loss against Feyenoord but their opposition’s goal came from a goalkeeping mistake. The Dutch side actually produced around 0.6 expected goals (xG) in that first leg, then failed to score in their following league outing. Such attacking struggles suggest that flying full-back Theo Hernandez (€5.5m) has plenty of potential.

Meanwhile, Atalanta have picked up more clean sheets than most other sides in the Champions League thus far. Their defensive assets offer multiple routes to points, which makes wing-back Davide Zappacosta (€4.7m) and centre-back Isak Hien (€4.9m) very appealing. The former has managed three consecutive assists in this competition, whilst the latter has amassed eight or more ball recoveries in all but one of his matches.

Midfielders

Bayern have produced less than 1.0 xG in their latest two matches, which isn’t sustainable for a side that regularly averages three goals per match. This week, they face a Celtic side whose defence is ropey at best when away from home. Their recent 4-2 loss against Aston Villa, 3-0 loss to Rangers and 3-3 draw with Dundee United are all good examples of this.

UCL Fantasy managers shouldn’t have to decide between Jamal Musiala (€9.0m) and Michael Olise (€6.7m), as it could be wise to own both.

Being 3-0 ahead in their tie may bring some PSG rotation but that might not be so for star man Ousmane Dembele (€8.4m), who didn’t start at the weekend. Dembele is one of Europe’s most in-form attackers right now, scoring a huge 15 goals in his last 10 matches.

Elsewhere, Manchester City’s recent defensive form has made them a team to target. They lost 5-1 at Arsenal, 4-2 to PSG and 3-2 in their first leg versus Real Madrid. The latter will now be at home to Pep Guardiola’s side, providing a good opportunity for Jude Bellingham (€9.0m) to return in his fifth consecutive Champions League match.

Completing the midfield is Christian Pulisic (€7.5m), who moved to the bench on Saturday. Milan’s penalty-taker has been their most influential attacker in big games, securing returns against Real Madrid and Liverpool, alongside both the semi-final and final of Italy’s Super Cup.

There were question marks about his fitness but he has trained on Monday – one to keep an eye on, nevertheless. The good news is that we’ll get the teamsheets from Milan before finalising our teams, so we’ll know for certain if Pulisic starts.

Forwards

Spearheading the usually lethal Bayern attack is, of course, Harry Kane (€10.7m). As well as sitting within a small group of players to have recorded 40 or more attacking returns this season, the England captain has racked up nine goals and one assist in his last 10 matches. Celtic have shown they can capitulate defensively, so going without Kane could prove foolish.

Club Brugge’s recent away record has been poor and they’ve kept just one clean sheet in their last 23 games on the road. We should also consider how good Atalanta are offensively, averaging over two goals throughout their Serie A and the Champions League encounters. Up front is rising star and penalty taker Matteo Retegui (€5.5m). The Italian has produced a huge 20 goals and three assists from just 23 Serie A matches.

Finally, Real Madrid regularly turn up in the Champions League and have evidently found their attacking rhythm. They head into Matchday 10 having netted at least three times in their last four Champions League matches. Man City could be in trouble from a defensive perspective, so selecting Vinicius Junior (€11.2m) seems an easy choice. The Brazilian is a consistent performer in this competition, shown by three double-digit hauls in his last three games.

UCL MATCHDAY 10 SCOUT PICKS