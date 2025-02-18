25
Champions League February 18

UCL Fantasy Matchday 10: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 10 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

GOALKEEPERS

Originally, I wasn’t too happy about keeping hold of Mike Maignan (€5.5m) but recent data has me thinking that AC Milan could well keep a clean sheet against Feyenoord on Tuesday.

If they don’t, I’ll play Juventus’ Michele Di Gregorio (€4.2m) on Wednesday. He’s the standout pick on an evening that lacks decent options but it’s still an away trip to a PSV side that’s capable of scoring.

DEFENDERS

Atalanta were disappointing in Matchday 9 but, as a regular watcher of the Italian side, they have more than enough quality to ease into the last 16. I also think they have shown how good they can be defensively, so I’m more than happy to keep the Isak Hien (€4.9m) and David Zappacosta (€4.7m) double-up. Like each part of my backline, each has multiple routes to points.

Feyenoord’s attacking bluntness makes me think that having multiple parts of Milan’s defence contains potential. It feels almost inevitable that Theo Hernandez (€5.5m) will finally come up with his long overdue attacking return.

I only have six Wednesday players, which isn’t ideal. Especially as some of them look like poor options. One of which is Federico Gatti (€5.0m), who probably won’t keep a clean sheet this week with Juventus. That’s a concern because the centre-back doesn’t really offer much in terms of ball recoveries or attacking threat, despite picked up an assist in the previous round.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are 3-0 up so there’s some doubt over some of their players starting, including Achraf Hakimi (€5.5m). They tend to rotate him fairly often but, with his side being 10 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1, that’s a better time to rest.

MIDFIELDERS

 

25 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ....
    • 14 Years
    52 mins ago

    I think all you AM'ers should punt Glasner this week if it's table bonus.

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      31 mins ago

      Is the "......" in your name a representation of how much you wanna say but fear a ban?

      1. ....
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        It's actually quite fitting to my gravatar, Bowie never said very much in game ha. Synbios always just said '......' for everything in shining force 3.

  2. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    31 mins ago

    Oh well, no Gakpo tomorrow (surprise surprise). Wissa (2) coming in.

    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Ml rival has esr coming him, sure there’s a few benched wood etc

  3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Would you make any bench changes?

    Pickford (Henderson)
    Robinson Muñoz Mykolenko (TAA Hall)

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Looks right to me

  4. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    28 mins ago

    Gakpo confirmed out tomorrow (BBC):

    Liverpool manager Arne Slot started with an update on the fitness of Joe Gomez and Cody Gakpo: "Both are unavailable for tomorrow. Cody is the closest to coming back but Joe will take quite some time. He is going to be out for a number of weeks because of a hamstring injury."

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Bailed out by Wood here.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Same 🙂

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      #LFC #AVFC

      Gomez and Gakpo remain sidelined.

      ‘Both are unavailable for tomorrow. Cody is the closest to coming back but Joe will take quite some time. He is going to be out for a number of weeks because of a hamstring injury.

      ‘It's a big blow for Joe and for us. He tries to do everything to be with the team. He works really hard to come back and then the first game when he came back after two or three minutes we saw him making a sprint and now he is out for weeks again.’

      https://x.com/BenDinnery/status/1891778471841743226?t=y-gNn_DLZlzAMIubqjqgaA&s=19

      1. mookie
        • 11 Years
        just now

        https://x.com/LFC/status/1891779179043020889

        "I think both are unavailable for tomorrow."
        vs.
        "Both are unavailable for tomorrow."

        Small difference there. Game on Sunday, probably off day yesterday and wouldn't be surprised if he didn't see Gakpo yet today.

    3. ....
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      BBC get really mad when you refer to them as 'Big Black ....'

  5. Sun God Nika
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    any peeps doubling up on Bournemouth mid?

    tempted to do rogers to dango (along side Kluivert)

    fixtures look great

    1. Malkmus
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      It's not a crazy, I'm thinking about it

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        just now

        definitely tbh - they kinda feel like arsenal from two seasons ago where most peep had saka + another mid

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Have 2 + Huijsen.

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 4 Years
        just now

        nice i brought back in kerkez last week

        think i will hit the button

  6. Malkmus
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    Morning all. 1FT, 0.9 ITB. Not sure on priority. AM = Emery. Not FHing in 29.

    Alisson (Fab)
    Robinson - Hall - N Williams (Konate - Greaves)
    Salah - Palmer - Amad - Rogers - Kluivert
    Haaland - Isak (Ui-Jo)

    A - Emery to Arteta
    B - Emery to other
    C - Amad to Nwaneri
    D - Amad to Dango
    E - Amad to other
    F - Both Emery and Amad out (-4)

    Ta!

    1. ....
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      F, Glasner and Dango

  7. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Sarr the fker coming on then

    1. ....
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Virus B*stard.

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        HIV virus?

  8. Dollyems15
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Would you change slot for a hit for this gameweek

    1. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      nope

