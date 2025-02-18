UCL Fantasy Matchday 10: FPL Reactions’ team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 10 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Ahead of the deadline, we’ve got a team reveal from Louis (FPL Reactions), our resident European football expert who co-hosts the official UCL Fantasy podcast.

GOALKEEPERS

Originally, I wasn’t too happy about keeping hold of Mike Maignan (€5.5m) but recent data has me thinking that AC Milan could well keep a clean sheet against Feyenoord on Tuesday.

If they don’t, I’ll play Juventus’ Michele Di Gregorio (€4.2m) on Wednesday. He’s the standout pick on an evening that lacks decent options but it’s still an away trip to a PSV side that’s capable of scoring.

DEFENDERS

Atalanta were disappointing in Matchday 9 but, as a regular watcher of the Italian side, they have more than enough quality to ease into the last 16. I also think they have shown how good they can be defensively, so I’m more than happy to keep the Isak Hien (€4.9m) and David Zappacosta (€4.7m) double-up. Like each part of my backline, each has multiple routes to points.

Feyenoord’s attacking bluntness makes me think that having multiple parts of Milan’s defence contains potential. It feels almost inevitable that Theo Hernandez (€5.5m) will finally come up with his long overdue attacking return.

I only have six Wednesday players, which isn’t ideal. Especially as some of them look like poor options. One of which is Federico Gatti (€5.0m), who probably won’t keep a clean sheet this week with Juventus. That’s a concern because the centre-back doesn’t really offer much in terms of ball recoveries or attacking threat, despite picked up an assist in the previous round.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are 3-0 up so there’s some doubt over some of their players starting, including Achraf Hakimi (€5.5m). They tend to rotate him fairly often but, with his side being 10 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1, that’s a better time to rest.

MIDFIELDERS