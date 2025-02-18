UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Best Matchday 10 captains

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where it’s hands-off management after the deadline passes, there are changes UCL Fantasy managers can make midway through a Matchday, including captaincy.

Below, we’ve put together a guide to Matchday 10 so you can see who the best armband candidates are on each day.

BEST DAY-BY-DAY UCL FANTASY CAPTAINS: MATCHDAY 10

TUESDAY 18 FEBRUARY

Tuesday appears to be extremely straightforward.

Celtic are clearly a team to target from a defensive perspective when playing away from home, having lost 4-2 to Aston Villa and 7-1 to Borussia Dortmund.

Taking into account Harry Kane‘s (€10.7m) excellent recent form, it could be difficult to look past him.

For those looking to go different, then there are several alternatives to consider.

Staying with Bayern Munich, UCL Fantasy managers could opt for midfielder Michael Olise (€6.7m). The Frenchman scored in the first leg last week.

AC Milan are another side expected to do well both defensively and offensively. Their standout option for captaincy is penalty-taker Christian Pulisic (€7.5m), who will be eager to punish a Feyenoord side that recently lost 6-1 to Lille.

Atalanta’s main man and penalty-taker Matteo Retegui (€5.5m) is another brilliant option when taking into account Club Brugge’s away form, his own form and the fact he plays at home.

WEDNESDAY 19 FEBRUARY

Wednesday is much more up for debate when it comes to captaincy.

Both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid play at home against poor defences. With that in mind, and considering both players’ form, Ousmane Dembele (€8.4m) and Vinicius Junior (€11.2m) stand out.

PSG are already 3-0 up against Brest so we could see Dembele get substituted early, especially if the score gets even more comfortable. Because of that, Vinicius Junior may well have the edge.

Goals are expected between Manchester City and Real Madrid, so differential options could include Jude Bellingham (€9.0m), Erling Haaland (€11.0m) and Kylian Mbappe (€10.9m).