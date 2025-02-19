Double Gameweek 25 comes to a head this evening as Aston Villa take on Liverpool.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 7.30pm GMT.

This could be a pivotal fixture for many Fantasy managers’ seasons, with over two million Triple Captain and Assistant Manager chips in play.

Chip Number of chips in play Current GW25 Score Triple Captain (Salah) 613,880 8 Assistant Manager (Slot) 890,234 8 Assistant Manager (Emery) 533,582 4

Aston Villa will have to do what no other club has done in the Premier League this season: beat Liverpool away from Anfield.

Unai Emery will also have to break new ground in defeating a team 5+ places above him. Villa haven’t managed that in three such fixtures in 2024/25.

As for the all-important team news, there are some interesting calls from both managers.

There is only one change to Liverpool’s starting XI from the 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but it’s an intriguing one as Luis Diaz drops out.

It’s Curtis Jones who replaces him, so Liverpool effectively have four central midfielders on the pitch tonight. We’re guessing Dominik Szoboszlai pushes into the front three but Arne Slot may have other things in mind.

Diaz joins Darwin Nunez among the Liverpool substitutes, while there’s no Cody Gakpo as expected.

Villa’s teamsheet meanwhile shows three alterations.

New loan signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio make their first Villa starts, in for the benched Jacob Ramsey and Donyell Malen.

Emery’s other change is enforced as Boubacar Kamara misses out with a hamstring injury, so Tyrone Mings starts in defence.

Ezri Konsa and Leon Bailey haven’t recovered in time to feature but Matty Cash is back on the bench after a month out.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Garcia, Mings, Disasi, Digne, McGinn, Tielemans, Asensio, Rashford, Rogers, Watkins.

Subs: Maatsen, Bogarde, Cash, Ramsey, Malen, Jimoh, Olsen, Zych.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szobozlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Jota.

Subs: Quansah, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Nunez, Chiesa, Diaz, Tsimikas, Kelleher.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.