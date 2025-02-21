Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Arsenal and West Ham United.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 22 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

ARSENAL

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Arsenal 25 53 +29 WDWWW 16th West Ham 25 27 -18 WLDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):