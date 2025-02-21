Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Arsenal and West Ham United.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 22 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
ARSENAL
WEST HAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|25
|53
|+29
|WDWWW
|16th
|West Ham
|25
|27
|-18
|WLDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):