Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 22 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BOURNEMOUTH
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Bournemouth
|25
|43
|+15
|DWWLW
|17th
|Wolves
|25
|19
|-19
|LLLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):