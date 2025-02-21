Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Everton and Manchester United.

The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 22 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

EVERTON

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 14th Everton 25 30 -4 WWWDW 15th Man United 25 29 -7 WLWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):