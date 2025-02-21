Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Everton and Manchester United.
The match at Goodison Park kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 22 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
EVERTON
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|Everton
|25
|30
|-4
|WWWDW
|15th
|Man United
|25
|29
|-7
|WLWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):