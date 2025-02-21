With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost here, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers.

Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General – sitting at 31k in the world this season – talks us through Gameweek 25 plus his plans for Gameweek 26 and beyond.

Gameweek 25 Review

So close to the 100 Club! It was another good Gameweek nevertheless, with a green arrow from 37k to 31k.

The one free transfer that was available was used to bring in Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) for Ismaila Sarr (£5.6m), which didn’t exactly go to plan. Rogers had the chances but didn’t deliver and he could be making a swift exit from the team.

The Liverpool trio combined for 66 of the 99 points with Gabriel (£6.3m) and Chris Wood (£7.1m) the only others who delivered. Overall, the team is ticking along nicely this season and is in pretty good shape.

Offer me a top 50k finish now and I’ll take it all day.

Gameweek 26 Bus Team



