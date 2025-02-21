376
376 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HD7
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    Are you gonna captain someone else this week or Salah it is?
    Isak, Mbeumo, Rogers anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Depends on your rank

      Open Controls
      1. HD7
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        around 600-700k

        Open Controls
    2. Malkmus
      • 13 Years
      32 mins ago

      I think it's a week you can mix it up as there is a chance city bounce back against pool. They won't want to be humiliated at home, but obviously salah could still haul big time. I'm on kliuivert fwiw but I'm chasing a bit in my ML's

      Open Controls
      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        23 mins ago

        Wissa for me.. " offside goals chalked off last week. If they had been given he would deffo have been in the reckoning for this week :)1

        Open Controls
        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          2 offside

          Open Controls
      2. HD7
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        I get you mate. Though for me it is always what is the best. Even if chasing, if Salah hauls it wont get better right?

        Open Controls
        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 min ago

          Perhaps...But as I am chasing the upside is worth the risk. Doubled down by swapping Slot to Glasner too :). He who dares!

          Open Controls
          1. Geriatric Unathletic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            He who dares!.....Often crashes and burns, lol.

            Open Controls
  2. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    Good to go?

    AM Glasner

    Sels
    TAA, Gabriel, Mykolenko
    Salah(c), Palmer, Kluivert, Mbeumo
    Wissa, Isak, Wood

    Fabianski, Amad, Robinson, Mazraoui
    0ft, 0.0itb

    Open Controls
    1. Malkmus
      • 13 Years
      just now

      GTG

      Open Controls
  3. Malkmus
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    Morning all. GTG? 0FT, 1.2 ITB. AM - Glasner

    Alisson (Fab)
    Robinson - Hall - N Williams
    Kluivert (c) - Dango - Mo - Palmer - Rogers
    Haaland - Isak

    Subs - Konate, Greaves, Ui-Jo

    Subs right? Play Konate over Williams?

    Ta

    Open Controls
  4. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Glasner
    Raya ( Fab )
    Robinson VVD Kerkez ( Aina / VDB )
    Mbuemo Salah Palmer Kluivert ( Rogers )
    Wood Isak Delap

    1 FT / 1.7M ITB

    Thinking of :

    A ) Rogers > Nwaneri and bench Delap
    B ) Rogers > Mitoma and bench Delap
    C ) Roll and play Delap with bench Rogers
    D ) Roll and play Rogers with bench Delap

    Open Controls
  5. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Just watched the CL draw.

    Liverpool will have to play PSG, Villa, Real/Arsenal to progress to final. Thats a terrible draw.

    Barcelona will face Benfica, Dortmund/Lille, Bayern/Leverkusen/Inter to get to final. Much easier draw.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.