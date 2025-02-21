Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are again caught in the eternal debate of form versus fixtures ahead of Gameweek 26.

On recent performances, Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) is the standout candidate but facing the formidable challenge of Manchester City at the Etihad.

That high-stakes clash has opened the door for bold alternatives, with Arsenal, Brentford, Bournemouth, and Newcastle United offering compelling captaincy options for those willing to take on Salah.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul.

First, we will assess the fallout of the on-site captain poll. We will then analyse the player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Once again, Mohamed Salah produced the goods with three attacking returns across the two games of his most recent ‘double’.

The Egyptian’s output has been breathtaking in what increasingly appears to be his swansong season at Anfield.

With 39 attacking returns this season, 17 more than his nearest rival, the former Roma winger needs just 33 points in his last 12 matches to break his all-time point-scoring record in Fantasy (303).

Salah’s secures just over one-third of the captain poll vote – a sign that users feel the Egyptian can be opposed.

Meanwhile, Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) failed to register in Brentford’s solid 1-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium. That was his fourth blank in the last five Premier League matches for the Bees.

However, three goal attempts and chances created suggest a busy display for the Cameroon international. Both totals were joint match-leading tallies against the Hammers.

Mbeumo is a differential second in the captain poll but has the backing of over 16% of voters ahead of Brentford’s trip to Leicester City.

Alexander Isak (£9.5m) is in third place with almost 9% of the vote, followed by Bournemouth duo Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) and Dango Ouattara (£5.1m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES



