Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Fulham and Crystal Palace.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 22 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
FULHAM
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Fulham
|25
|39
|+5
|LWLWW
|13th
|Crystal Palace
|25
|30
|-3
|WWLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):