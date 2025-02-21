Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Fulham and Crystal Palace.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 22 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

FULHAM

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Fulham 25 39 +5 LWLWW 13th Crystal Palace 25 30 -3 WWLWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):