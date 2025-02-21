Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Ipswich Town and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Portman Road kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 22 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

IPSWICH

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Tottenham 25 30 +12 LLLWW 18th Ipswich 25 17 -27 LLLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):