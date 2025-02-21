Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Leicester City and Brentford.
The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Friday 21 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
LEICESTER
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Brentford
|25
|34
|+1
|DLWLW
|19th
|Leicester
|25
|17
|-30
|LLWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):