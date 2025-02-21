Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 23 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN CITY
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|26
|61
|+36
|WWDWD
|4th
|Man City
|25
|44
|+17
|DWWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):