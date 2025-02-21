Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 23 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

MAN CITY

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 26 61 +36 WWDWD 4th Man City 25 44 +17 DWWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):