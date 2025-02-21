Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 23 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NEWCASTLE
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Nott’m Forest
|25
|47
|+12
|DWLWL
|7th
|Newcastle
|25
|41
|+9
|WLWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):