Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 23 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

NEWCASTLE

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Nott’m Forest 25 47 +12 DWLWL 7th Newcastle 25 41 +9 WLWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):