Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 26 clash between Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 22 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

SOUTHAMPTON

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Brighton 25 37 0 WWLLW 20th Southampton 25 9 -38 LLLWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):