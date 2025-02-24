Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Q&A ahead of Gameweek 27. Here, he ponders whether Chelsea players are worth buying, approaches to Gameweek 29 and Jarrod Bowen (£7.3m).

Our writers are providing regular articles throughout the season, with only subscribers able to access every single one. You can still get 40% off a Premium Membership by signing up here. Once aboard, you’ve locked in the price of your Premium Membership for good, so long as you don’t cancel!

Q: Are any Chelsea players worth buying?

Q. Is it worth giving Cole Palmer two more Gameweeks?

(via HAIRY POTTER and POD)

A: Let’s get the Cole Palmer (£11.1m) question out of the way first. The England international has scored just once over the last six Gameweeks and registered one assist, which has coincided with Chelsea’s slump in form. However, his numbers in home matches are worth repeating.

Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.7m), with nine each, are the only midfielders to have scored more goals in home matches than Palmer (eight). Only Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m), with 56, has taken more shots than his 50.

He is top for shots on target (24) in home matches amongst midfielders and also top for chances created in home matches (34). Only Bukayo Saka (£10.2m, 13) has created more big chances than his nine.

So, Palmer is definitely a hold for the next two. Whether you captain him over Salah, that’s down to your risk appetite. It is worth mentioning that Palmer has had only five big chances in home matches this season.

Looking at the rest of the team, the defence is a no-go with the goalkeeper situation particularly off-putting.

In attack, the other three options are Enzo Fernandez (£4.7m), Christopher Nkunku (£5.7m) and Pedro Neto (£6.2m). Neto played as the striker against Aston Villa, with Nkunku operating on the wing. The Portugal international was quite effective, making similar runs to Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m). If I was to take a punt, Neto would be the one I’d go for. Even with Jackson etc back after the international break, the winger should retain his place.

Enzo’s role seems to change depending on the opponent but he is a decent punt for the next two fixtures. I still prefer Neto, however.

Q: Opinions on Jarrod Bowen in the short term until a Gameweek 30 Wildcard?

Q: Who to get between Matheus Cunha and Jarrod Bowen this Gameweek?

Q: Better pick until the Wildcard in Gameweek 30: Jarrod Bowen or Bryan Mbuemo?





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



