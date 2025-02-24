60
  1. One for All
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Anyone using wildcard in Gw 31, bb GW 32?

    1. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      I’m not

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      No, assuming 33 will likely have more doubles than 32

      1. One for All
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Didn't know that lol. Made a draft team for GW 32.

    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      It's a definite option for me out WC? My entire squad is likely to have a DGW or home fixture that GW.

      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        without WC

    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Will play am these gws I think so not for me

  2. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Good morning all. Is the bench order correct here?

    Pickford
    TAA | Gabriel | Robinson
    Salah | Palmer | Mbeumo | Dango
    Isak | Cunha | Wood

    SUBS: Sels | Rogers | Kerkez | Hall

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Main dilemmas -

      Pickford vs Sels
      Robinson vs Kerkez
      Dango vs Rogers

    2. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      Fwiw, I’m playing Kerkez over a Robinson, but probably a coin toss.
      Think the rest is good

    3. FFS ManU
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      Yes, bench order looks good. Dango starting and Rogers benched is a no-brainer, imo.

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Looks fine given Zabarnyi suspension & makeshift CB required to cover

      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Really appreciate all of the replies - thank you.

    5. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Id play Sels over Pickford

  3. Merlin the Wraith
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    One for Virg: Maresca confirms Jorgensen is still his No1. (BBC 1015GMT)

  4. Nightf0x
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Sels
    Gabriel timber munoz (myko konate)
    Rogers salah palmer kluivert mbeumo
    Isak wissa (wood)

    Which ? 2 ft

    A) rogers to bowen
    B) wood to cunha, bench rogers

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      25 mins ago

      A is a much bigger upgrade. Wish I could do that move myself...

    2. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      I would do A in a flash.
      I’d also consider Wissa to Cunha instead of Wood, (but I have a lot of value tied up in wood).

    3. FFS ManU
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A) and consider starting Wood ahead of Wissa.

  5. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Bench 2 please. Allison in goal

    A) TAA (NEW)
    B) Munoz (AVL)
    C) Milenkovic (ARS)
    D) Mazourai (IPS)
    E) Hall (Liv)

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      CE

    2. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      CE

    3. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Thanks both

  6. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    How long is Dango safe with benching?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I've seen this question asked a few times - but surely with the form he's in the front four could be something like this?

      Semenyo | Kluivert | Dango
      Evanilson

  7. Sterling Archer
    • 8 Years
    38 mins ago

    Emery not listed on the pressers list for today? As they play tomorrow presume we wont hear anything more?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Assuming Pereira gets a table bonus, he could be a good shout.

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Reply fail - sorry!

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27092583

  8. Claudio555
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Is Nkunku an option now?

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Not really, he was awful. Better off punting on one of Neto or Enzo.

    2. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I think he's benched next game, and Sancho starts
      Neto is the one.

  9. dansmith1985
    • 2 Years
    36 mins ago

    Have 1 more week of AM,who should I swap Emery out for?

    Open Controls
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Assuming Pereira gets a table bonus, he could be a good shout.

    2. marpy016
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 mins ago

      Same position, I look the look of Glasner

    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Postecoglu

  10. Caesar Salahd
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    I still have Foden. Would you do a -8 to get Mbeumo?

    Already did Watkins, Lewis to Cunha and TAA for a -4

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Punt on Bowen?

      1. Caesar Salahd
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Could be a nice one, but I have more faith in Brentford than West Ham these days

    2. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Don't tell me it's nearly March and you still had Rico Lewis

      1. Caesar Salahd
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yup I did, but benched him most of the time.

    3. After Supper Ghost Stories
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Mbuemo highly owned but not sure if another -4

      1. Caesar Salahd
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Yeah, think I will leave it like this

  11. After Supper Ghost Stories
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who to bench please....

    Salah, Palmer, Mbuemo, Kluivert, Dango
    Isak, Cunha, Gakpo

    Currently on Gakpo but not sure

    Open Controls
    1. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      just now

      One of Kluivert or Dango. You won't need both away to Brighton.

  12. RichieW
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    Got rid of my bench fodder for Ait Nouri, hopefully barring injury or suspension gtg for GW29

    Flekken/Pickford
    Gabriel Kerkez Mykolenko AitNouri
    Palmer Bruno Bowen Kluivert
    Cunha Marmoush

    Bench: Salah Isak Munoz

    1. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Looking good.

  13. faux_C
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Anyone else finding the AM chip massively sapping their interest in the game? I haven't played it yet and have had a couple of red arrows the last few weeks despite decent scores. I have no sense if this is down to my own decisions or simply other players with the chip active.

    The more asymmetrical FPL is, the less interesting it is. I don't understand why the AM chip lasts for 3 weeks. What is the thinking??

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have found it the most interesting part of the game, and am more engaged. The best thing is that it lasts for 3 weeks.

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Absolutely agree with Rupert the horse. Haven't used it yet but it's made for more diversity not just for the manager picks but also chip picks

      Everyone was going for TC Salah 24 otherwise and BB in 33. Predictable and boring

      As for the red arrows for those of us not using it. The best way to judge is that if u have maintained the rank or got a very small red you've done well cuz I will almost certainly more than make up for it later in with AM

  14. After Supper Ghost Stories
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Good point.. thanks...got to be Dango then based on lower % ownership I think and non penalties

  15. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Are you guys holding on to Emery or getting someone else?

  16. joshuadal
      17 mins ago

      Best replacement for rogers/amad (no more than 5.8M)?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nwaneri?

      2. Tazah
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I went enzo

    • Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      I have 1.6m in the bank and 2 transfers. I will almost certainly free hit in 29.
      What would you do here?
      A. Gakpo to Cunha
      B. The above plus Rogers to Bowen
      C. A but use second transfer to sell Bednarek for someone like Munoz.

      Pickford
      RAN TAA Timber
      Salah Palmer Mbuemo Nwaneri
      Gakpo Isak Wood

      Turner Rogers Bednarek Hall.

    • bigdip
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Starting line up GTG or any changes/transfers? (1ft & 3.9mn ITB):

      Flekken
      Gabriel Robinson, Konate
      Salah(c), Palmer, Kluivert, Mbeumo
      Beto, Wood, Isak

      (Pickford, Rogers, Hall, Faes)

    • Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Who to bench please a) diaz NEW b) isak liv c) Dango bri d) gakpo NEW - thinking diaz

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Gakpo

    • Sz21
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Throwing a few options out there-

      1. Rogers + Ndiaye-> Bowen + Beto (-4). Covers 29 and gets me Bowen.
      2. Rogers-> Semenyo (poss best Bournemouth)
      3. Ndiaye-> Wood (Exact cash- just seems a bit boring).
      4. Something else..

      Raya.
      TAA, Gabriel, Robinson.
      Rogers, Salah, Mbuemo, Palmer, Nwaneri.
      Isak, Cunha.
      Pick, Hall, Greaves, Ndiaye.
      1ft, 1.8m ITB.

    • NeverLucky
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just managed to claw my way back up into the 500k region, watch me mess it up with wrong C choice between Palmer and Salah next GW.

      Where are you guys leaning?

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I haven't considered who to captain for a while.
        Salah.

    • Tazah
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who do I bench
      A wood (ars)
      B Enzo (sou)
      C mitoma (bou)

    • Nas
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Bench one
      A) Watkins
      B) Cunha
      C) kluivert
      D) dango

      Start one
      1) Murillo (Arsenal at home)
      2) hall (Liverpool away)

