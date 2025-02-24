A few Premier League players are flirting with a two-match ban as we approach Gameweek 27.

Everything you need to know about those banned and on the cusp of suspension is covered in this article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

Any Premier League player still on four bookings is no longer at risk of a suspension, should they now pick up a fifth.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHICH PLAYERS ARE SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 27?

Two players were sent off in Gameweek 26: Myles Lewis-Skelly (£4.5m) and Illia Zabarnyi (£4.4m).

Lewis-Skelly was red carded for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity, so will be banned for one game. While this was the second time he’s been sent off in 2024/25, his first dismissal was rescinded.

Zabarnyi was given his marching orders for serious foul play and earned a three-match ban. One of those fixtures will be the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers, so the Ukrainian will return in Gameweek 29.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.1m) remains provisionally banned by the Football Association after returning a positive drugs test.

WHO WILL RETURN FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 27?

Axel Tuanzebe (£3.9m) is back from a ban. He was suspended for Gameweek 26 after being sent off for two bookable offences in Ipswich Town’s draw with Aston Villa.

WHO IS CLOSE TO A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 27?

Five players are on the cusp of a ban, all of them central midfielders – but none of them popular FPL picks.

There is a well-owned asset on eight bookings, however.

Morgan Rogers (£5.7m), sitting in 25% of squads, is two cautions away from a suspension.

He at least will be definitely available for selection until his blank in Gameweek 29, having avoided a booking on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys’ Liam Delap (£5.6m), owned by 3.6% of managers, also remains on eight yellow cards.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.



