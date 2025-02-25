Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Brentford and Everton.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 26 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRENTFORD

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Brentford 26 37 +5 LWLWW 14th Everton 26 31 -4 WWDWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



