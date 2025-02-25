Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Brentford and Everton.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 26 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRENTFORD
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Brentford
|26
|37
|+5
|LWLWW
|14th
|Everton
|26
|31
|-4
|WWDWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):