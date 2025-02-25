With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost here, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers.

Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General – sitting at 24k in the world this season – talks us through Gameweek 26 plus his plans for Gameweek 27 and beyond.

Gameweek 26 Review

The Assistant Manager chip being active for three Gameweeks resulted in three green arrows. Happy days! The troops are sitting at 24k overall with just 12 Gameweeks to go. According to Livefpl.net, that’s 22 points behind the top 10k. It’s time to chase them down!

Gambling on Oliver Glasner (£0.8m) paid off very nicely. Even the most boring FPL manager you will find couldn’t resist some table bonus chasing. I was very close to switching Arne Slot (£1.5m) to Mikel Arteta (£1.5m), which would’ve been disastrous. A minus four was taken to select the Crystal Palace manager and to get Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) in for Morgan Rogers (£5.6m). The red card in the Bournemouth game was annoying but thankfully Rogers blanked too.

The most tilting aspect of the Gameweek was checking the Newcastle score and finding out they’d scored four goals with no Anthony Gordon (£7.5m) involvement. He was a big differential but his time might be up now with Liverpool (away) next and no fixture in Gameweek 29.

It’s just one assist in the last five games now for Cole Palmer (£11.1m) but it doesn’t get any better fixture-wise than Southampton and Leicester City, both at Stamford Bridge, over the next two Gameweeks. He’s a strong captaincy candidate for midweek.

The one player I wish I owned, that I don’t, is Daniel Munoz (£4.9m). He is Fantasy gold, everything you want from a defender in FPL. A lack of free transfers has prevented me from getting back to him. I’m eyeing up the Ipswich fixture in Gameweek 28 as the next best entry point as I’ve got other plans this week…

Gameweek 27 Bus Team



