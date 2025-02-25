330
  1. AnfieldLad
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Bench 1:
    A) JP
    B) Isak
    C) Nwaneri
    D) Dango

  2. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Kluivert to:

    A) Neto
    B) Enzo

    Chasing so going for differentials.

    1. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Really don't like either.

      1G & 1A each in their last 10 fixtures.

      1. Stuck in the Mudryk
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        You could easily say 1 goal and 1 assist in his last 3 for Enzo as well and it sounds much better, not to mention a narrowly disallowed goal in that same time frame as well

  3. Juventusfan4life
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Who to start
      A. Gakpo
      B. Semenyo

      1. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Gakpo could be a big differential captain shout this gw

    • Jokesy87
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      I am chasing - should I captain:
      A) Salah
      B) Palmer

      My team very similar to leader - have brought in Neto in place of Rogers.

      Pickford
      Robinson Gabriel Trent
      Palmer Salah Mbuemo Dango Neto
      Isak Wood

      Subs: Mykolenko, Hall, Ndiaye, Fabianski

      1. Malkmus
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I think just go Salah. The chance that Cole does better than Salah is very, very low imo. I did kluivert cap last gw and it hurt. Salah is in best form of his career right now so don't overthink it. Boring but there it is.

        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          8 mins ago

          I'm looking at this the other way. I don't see Salah outscoring Palmer this week. Southampton are absolute trash and can see Palmer netting 2 or 3.
          Pool v N'castle game will probably be a wide open affair too as Newc don't do a low block but rather attack. So probably not that much between them.

          1. Geriatric Unathletic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            7 mins ago

            But I'm chasing in leagues so ..... Charge!!!!

          2. x.jim.x
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            So if Newcastle are open and Southampton are garbage, it comes down to the attacker no?

          3. ebb2sparky
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Another way to look at it is Chelsea have only won 2 of their last 10 PL games and Southampton will be fancying their chances!

    • Crazy RedDevil
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Whom to Bench: Dango or Woods or Isak? Please suggest.

      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        The golfer

    • Stuck in the Mudryk
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Who to bench from this front 8?

      Salah Palmer Bowen Kluivert Enzo
      Isak Wood Gakpo

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        20 mins ago

        Wood/Kluivert

      2. Adamdashi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Enzo

        1. Adamdashi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Or Gapko

    • Malkmus
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      A'noon all. Bench one:

      A - Hall (liv)
      B - Kerkez (bha)
      C - Robinson (wol)
      D - N Williams (ARS)

      Ta

      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        D,B,A,C for me

    • joshuadal
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Who do i transfer in?
        A) nwaneri
        B) enzo
        C) Semenyo

        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          B for next 2. C then A.

      • Dunkaboy
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Struggling with my team - 4th with 53 points behind leader.
        Henderson/(Fabianski)
        Gabriel, Virgil, Robinson, (Timber) and (Harwood)
        Bowen, Salah (C), Palmer, Mitoma and (Dango)
        Wissa, Wood and Isak

        Time to use a wildcard? Only 0.1m available. Already used up FT to get Bowen in for Rogers.

        Or take -4 to get Cunha in for Wood. Mindful of blank GW29 where I'll have no keeper + 3 other players.

        Still have bench boost and Assistant Manager to use.

        Help is appreciated!

        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Yep. Cunha for Wood seems good considering next few weeks.

      • Adamdashi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        40 mins ago

        Who to start? Raya in goal and wary of double Arse defence against the powerhouse Chris Wood...

        A) Gabriel
        B) Robinson
        C) Kerkez

      • Lieutenant Frank Columbo
        • 13 Years
        13 mins ago

        Hello all ….. Start one?

        A. Sels home to Arsenal
        B. Vebruggen home to Bournemouth

