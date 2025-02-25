Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Manchester United and Ipswich Town.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 26 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

MAN UNITED

IPSWICH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 15th Man United 26 30 -7 LWLLD 18th Ipswich 26 17 -30 LLLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



