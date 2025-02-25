Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Manchester United and Ipswich Town.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 26 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
MAN UNITED
IPSWICH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|15th
|Man United
|26
|30
|-7
|LWLLD
|18th
|Ipswich
|26
|17
|-30
|LLLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):