Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 26 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

TOTTENHAM

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Man City 26 44 +15 WWLWL 12th Tottenham 26 33 +15 LLWWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



