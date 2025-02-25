Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 26 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
TOTTENHAM
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Man City
|26
|44
|+15
|WWLWL
|12th
|Tottenham
|26
|33
|+15
|LLWWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):